Kel Mitchell’s Wife Dragged Into ‘Kenan & Kel’ Star’s Bitter Divorce Battle With His Ex
Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell’s current wife Asia has rushed to court to fight the actor’s ex-wife Tyisha over liens placed on her bank account, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents, Asia, who has been married to the former child star since 2012, has asked the court for help against Tyisha.
As we first reported, Kel and Tyisha were married from 1999 to 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure.
For years, Tyisha has publicly accused Kel of owing her over a million in back child and spousal support. She attacked him on social media and labeled him a deadbeat dad.
Kel denied the accusations and argued he went above and beyond for his children.
He said, “Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction.”
“I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career,” he said. “Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions. Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”
“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Kel added.
The actor said Tyisha had received the full proceeds from the sale of their former home. He said that money covered any back support that owed.
Recently, the judge presiding over the case ruled in favor of Kel and ordered he did not owe a dime to Tyisha.
Days later, Kel asked the court for help in removing liens that Tyisha had placed on his assets, including his bank accounts.”
He said, “Tyisha will not withdraw the lien or have it expunged. She will do whatever she can to get a hold of my assets, despite having no grounds to do so.”
Now, Asia filed her own motion claiming Tyisha placed liens on joint bank accounts she shares with Kel.
She said her husband “has done everything he can to work with [Tyisha] through this process. All [Tyisha] has done is drag [Asia] and her family through the mud. This Court has ruled that [Kel] owes [Tyisha] nothing in child support, spousal support, including equalization payment.”
Tyisha has yet to respond.