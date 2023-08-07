Judge Shuts Down Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Attempt to Stop His Ex-wife From Repeatedly Dragging Him to Court
Kel Mitchell’s battle with his ex-wife Tyisha has continued to rage on in court — where the ex-child star was hit with bad news this week as part of his never-ending divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion brought by Kel.
Kel and Tyisha were married from April 23, 1999, to August 16, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure.
The actor had asked the judge to prohibit Tyisha from filing any new cases or motions against him — without receiving the court’s approval beforehand.
Kel said things started to escalate after a judge ruled in his favor in a years’ long battle over alleged back child support. At the hearing earlier this year, the judge ruled that the actor doesn’t owe his ex-wife a dime.
For years, Tyisha accused Kel of owing her millions and portrayed him as a deadbeat dad.
Kel denied the accusations claiming he has gone above and beyond for his children.
“Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction,” Kel said.
“I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career,” he said. “Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions. Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”
“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he added.
Following the court’s decision on child support, Tyisha filed a motion for contempt against Kel and refused to remove liens placed on the actor’s bank accounts.
In addition, Tyisha dragged the actor’s current wife in the battle by naming her in court documents.
Kel pleaded for the non-stop drama in court by his ex-wife.
At a recent hearing, the judge denied the motion to prohibit Tyisha from filing new motions without the court’s approval. He noted if things continued, Kel could bring the matter to the court for review.
It wasn’t all bad news, Kel was awarded $7,500 in attorney fees from his ex.