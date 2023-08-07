Judge Shuts Down Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Attempt to Stop His Ex-wife From Repeatedly Dragging Him to Court

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion brought by Kel.

Kel Mitchell ’ s battle with his ex-wife Tyisha has continued to rage on in court — where the ex-child star was hit with bad news this week as part of his never-ending divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kel and Tyisha were married from April 23, 1999, to August 16, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure.

The actor had asked the judge to prohibit Tyisha from filing any new cases or motions against him — without receiving the court’s approval beforehand.

Kel said things started to escalate after a judge ruled in his favor in a years’ long battle over alleged back child support. At the hearing earlier this year, the judge ruled that the actor doesn’t owe his ex-wife a dime.