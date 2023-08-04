Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Pleads With Judge To Stop His Ex-Wife After She Demands $1.9 Million
Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell is pleading with a judge for help stopping his ex-wife Tyisha from continuing to drag him back to court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Kenan & Kel star is asking for a court order that would prohibit Tyisha from filing any new motions without permission from the court.
As we first reported, back in February, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Kel does not owe his ex-wife a dime in back support.
For years, Tyisha accused him of owing her millions and portrayed him as a deadbeat dad. The two were married from April 23, 1999, to August 16, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure.
Kel has publicly denied the accusations. He claimed to have gone above and beyond when it came to taking care of his kids financially.
- Kel Mitchell’s Wife Dragged Into ‘Kenan & Kel’ Star’s Bitter Divorce Battle With His Ex
- Low Ratings on 'The Bachelor' Threaten Franchise, Fired Host Chris Harrison 'Enjoying The Nosedive': Report
- Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3 Million Does ‘Not Have the Ability' to Pay Debt, Attempting to Work Out Deal: Bankruptcy Docs
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction,” Kel said.
“I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career,” he said. “Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions. Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”
“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he said
At the hearing, the judge ruled $425k that Tyisha received from the sale of the couple’s former home covered any support owed by Kel.
The decision did little to calm Tyisha who has since filed numerous motions for contempt against Kel, on top of a request for a restraining order. In addition, she has dragged his current wife into the battle and has demanded $1.9 million from Kel.
Kel said his wife has a fee waiver due to her financial status and can file constantly without court fees. He is pleading for the non-stop court drama to be stopped immediately.