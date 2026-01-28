EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez 'Plotting to Make First Duet a Joint Diss Track Against Their Exes' — After Radar Revealed 'They Are an Item'
Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Keith Urban is leaning into a revived connection with Jennifer Lopez, with friends telling RadarOnline.com the musicians are quietly exploring both a creative collaboration and a personal reset that could culminate in a pointed first duet – described by insiders as a potential joint reckoning with their recent pasts.
The pair first bonded in 2014 while serving as judges on American Idol, developing an easy rapport built on humor and mutual respect.
A Diss Track On the Way?
At the time, Urban, 58, was married to Nicole Kidman, also 58, and Lopez, 56, was dating dancer Casper Smart, keeping the relationship strictly professional at the time.
A decade on, following Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck, 53, and Urban's split from Kidman after 19 years of marriage, friends say the connection has resurfaced with new urgency and intention.
One industry source said discussions are now underway about recording together as a way to process shared upheaval.
They said: "Even back behind the Idol desk, people noticed a pull that went beyond a standard work friendship. Revisiting that bond through music now feels deliberate. There's now talk they're plotting to make their first duet a joint diss track against their exes – not in a petty way, but as a release that acknowledges what they've survived."
Urban and Lopez's 'Safest Common Language'
Another source familiar with the pair's conversations said the collaboration offers a "controlled space" for them.
They added: "Music is Keith and Jenny's safest common language. It sits outside the noise of gossip and expectations. Working on songs together lets them test the waters without rushing definitions. They're determined to let the work speak before the headlines do."
Speculation around the pair dates back years.
During their American Idol tenure, photographs circulated of Urban leaning in to whisper to Lopez at a press event, fueling rumors of romantic interest.
Lopez added intrigue when she publicly described Urban as "so cute." Kidman appeared to brush off the chatter at the time, praising Lopez as a "goddess," and the marriage continued for years afterward.
Lopez Reached Out to Urban Following Collapse of His Marriage
Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck last year, roughly 10 months after their separation.
Friends told us she reached out to Urban soon after, initially to offer support.
One insider said: "When Jenny heard what Keith was going through, she felt compelled to check in – not to make a statement, but to offer reassurance. She understands how isolating the end of a marriage can feel, and that empathy drove the contact."
Insiders have since told us the pair are now secretly "an item." Urban has faced intense scrutiny since announcing his split.
He was briefly linked to his 25-year-old support act Maggie Baugh, claims Baugh denied.
A source close to Urban said, "He hasn't taken lightly how Jennifer showed up for him when the narrative felt one-sided. With so many people automatically lining up behind Nicole, her willingness to listen without judgment mattered. That support has stuck with him."
Those close to Lopez describe her as "still emotionally raw" from her break-up with Affleck.
Insiders stressed her and Urban's duet discussions are active and serious.
One said: "They share the same intensity about their craft. Returning to music together feels organic – it's where their history, chemistry, and the strange alignment of their lives right now converge."