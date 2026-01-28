EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez 'Plotting to Make First Duet a Joint Diss Track Against Their Exes' — After Radar Revealed 'They Are an Item'

Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck last year, roughly 10 months after their separation.

Friends told us she reached out to Urban soon after, initially to offer support.

One insider said: "When Jenny heard what Keith was going through, she felt compelled to check in – not to make a statement, but to offer reassurance. She understands how isolating the end of a marriage can feel, and that empathy drove the contact."

Insiders have since told us the pair are now secretly "an item." Urban has faced intense scrutiny since announcing his split.

He was briefly linked to his 25-year-old support act Maggie Baugh, claims Baugh denied.

A source close to Urban said, "He hasn't taken lightly how Jennifer showed up for him when the narrative felt one-sided. With so many people automatically lining up behind Nicole, her willingness to listen without judgment mattered. That support has stuck with him."