Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Keith Urban
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez 'Plotting to Make First Duet a Joint Diss Track Against Their Exes' — After Radar Revealed 'They Are an Item'

Split photo of J.Lo and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez may be planning a duet.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Keith Urban is leaning into a revived connection with Jennifer Lopez, with friends telling RadarOnline.com the musicians are quietly exploring both a creative collaboration and a personal reset that could culminate in a pointed first duet – described by insiders as a potential joint reckoning with their recent pasts.

The pair first bonded in 2014 while serving as judges on American Idol, developing an easy rapport built on humor and mutual respect.

Article continues below advertisement

A Diss Track On the Way?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of J.Lo and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban and Lopez have explored a new creative and personal connection according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Urban, 58, was married to Nicole Kidman, also 58, and Lopez, 56, was dating dancer Casper Smart, keeping the relationship strictly professional at the time.

A decade on, following Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck, 53, and Urban's split from Kidman after 19 years of marriage, friends say the connection has resurfaced with new urgency and intention.

One industry source said discussions are now underway about recording together as a way to process shared upheaval.

They said: "Even back behind the Idol desk, people noticed a pull that went beyond a standard work friendship. Revisiting that bond through music now feels deliberate. There's now talk they're plotting to make their first duet a joint diss track against their exes – not in a petty way, but as a release that acknowledges what they've survived."

Article continues below advertisement

Urban and Lopez's 'Safest Common Language'

Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban faced intense public scrutiny following the end of his 19-year marriage to Nicole Kidman.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source familiar with the pair's conversations said the collaboration offers a "controlled space" for them.

They added: "Music is Keith and Jenny's safest common language. It sits outside the noise of gossip and expectations. Working on songs together lets them test the waters without rushing definitions. They're determined to let the work speak before the headlines do."

Speculation around the pair dates back years.

During their American Idol tenure, photographs circulated of Urban leaning in to whisper to Lopez at a press event, fueling rumors of romantic interest.

Lopez added intrigue when she publicly described Urban as "so cute." Kidman appeared to brush off the chatter at the time, praising Lopez as a "goddess," and the marriage continued for years afterward.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez Reached Out to Urban Following Collapse of His Marriage

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeniifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez reached out to Urban to offer support following his split from Kidman.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of Melissa Gorga and Jacqueline Laurita

EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga's 'Snarky' Confrontation With Estranged Friend Jacqueline Laurita — as The Show's Future Still Remains Uncertain

Split photos of Paris Hilton and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton Savaged by Princess Diana Fans Over Her Claim Sex Tape Leak Killed Her Chance of Becoming Like Tragic Royal

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck last year, roughly 10 months after their separation.

Friends told us she reached out to Urban soon after, initially to offer support.

One insider said: "When Jenny heard what Keith was going through, she felt compelled to check in – not to make a statement, but to offer reassurance. She understands how isolating the end of a marriage can feel, and that empathy drove the contact."

Insiders have since told us the pair are now secretly "an item." Urban has faced intense scrutiny since announcing his split.

He was briefly linked to his 25-year-old support act Maggie Baugh, claims Baugh denied.

A source close to Urban said, "He hasn't taken lightly how Jennifer showed up for him when the narrative felt one-sided. With so many people automatically lining up behind Nicole, her willingness to listen without judgment mattered. That support has stuck with him."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban appreciated how Lopez listened to him when the media narrative felt one-sided.

Those close to Lopez describe her as "still emotionally raw" from her break-up with Affleck.

Insiders stressed her and Urban's duet discussions are active and serious.

One said: "They share the same intensity about their craft. Returning to music together feels organic – it's where their history, chemistry, and the strange alignment of their lives right now converge."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.