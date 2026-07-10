EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban Hops Over to Single Bunnie Xo — Nashville Insiders Say He Sees Suddenly Solo Blonde as Perfect Match After Nicole Kidman Split
July 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Beautiful Bunnie Xo may have been socked with divorce papers by Nashville superstar Jelly Roll, but sources said the glam gal is already being hotly pursued by other country hunks – including Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal
"Bunnie is very well loved in Nashville circles," an insider explained. "There's no way she'll be single for long – especially with all these hot-blooded country dudes that are currently sliding into her DMs and staking their claim for a date."
Cheating Scandal Left Lasting Scars
The source added: "People would openly joke about how Jelly was literally punching way above his weight and that she could do a hell of a lot better – especially after his cheating scandal, which caused a lot of damage that they ultimately recovered from."
Bunnie, 46, candidly admitted her now estranged husband's 2018 fling left her devastated – and writes in her recent book, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,
"When a man puts you through something like that, you never stop loving them, you just love them differently. Your heart is more guarded. Less trusting. Cracked."
Keith Sets Sights on Bunnie
Roll, 41, filed for divorce in Tennessee on May 18 – three months before the couple's 10th wedding anniversary.
Now, the insider said Bunnie has caught the eye of Blue Ain't Your Color singer Urban, whose own marriage to Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, 59, ended in 2025.
Urban, 58, shared the stage with Roll at CMA Fest 2024 for a fiery rendition of Halfway to Hell, but sources said he's interested in pursuing a different sort of duet – with busty Bunnie.
Keith Waits for His Chance
The insider said: "Keith and Bunnie have got mutual friends, and he's always said she's an incredibly sexy lady with a heart of gold.
"He wants someone who's rich on life experience and with a bit of a wild side, so Bunnie checks a lot of boxes for him.
"And of course he can relate to being blindsided with divorce papers, which is exactly what Nicole did to him. Right now, he's biding his time."
When the opportunity comes, "he'll be making his move – and it's hard to imagine Bunnie saying no. She loves his music and thinks he's a very cool, sexy dude."