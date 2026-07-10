EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban Hops Over to Single Bunnie Xo — Nashville Insiders Say He Sees Suddenly Solo Blonde as Perfect Match After Nicole Kidman Split

"Bunnie is very well loved in Nashville circles," an insider explained. "There's no way she'll be single for long – especially with all these hot-blooded country dudes that are currently sliding into her DMs and staking their claim for a date."

Beautiful Bunnie Xo may have been socked with divorce papers by Nashville superstar Jelly Roll , but sources said the glam gal is already being hotly pursued by other country hunks – including Keith Urban , RadarOnline.com can reveal

Keith Urban is reportedly interested in pursuing Bunnie Xo following her split from Jelly Roll.

The source added: "People would openly joke about how Jelly was literally punching way above his weight and that she could do a hell of a lot better – especially after his cheating scandal, which caused a lot of damage that they ultimately recovered from."

Bunnie, 46, candidly admitted her now estranged husband's 2018 fling left her devastated – and writes in her recent book, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,

"When a man puts you through something like that, you never stop loving them, you just love them differently. Your heart is more guarded. Less trusting. Cracked."