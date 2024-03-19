'Secret Service Should' Be Called: Ex-MSNBC Host Keith Olbermann Slammed For Suggesting 'There's Always The Hope' Trump Will Be Assassinated
Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann has been criticized for suggesting "there's always the hope" that Donald Trump will be assassinated.
Olbermann caused an uproar when he responded to a video on Twitter that was reposted by President Biden's campaign. In the clip, Trump spoke at a rally and claimed he had been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln. The Biden campaign pointed out in the caption that Lincoln had been assassinated.
Olbermann retweeted the post writing, "There's always the hope."
Many read Olbermann's message and took it as him hoping for the ex-president to be killed. One MAGA supporter wrote, "Secret Service should have been called."
One critic replied, "After all these years I still can't figure out how people like Keith can claim to hate someone so much yet it seems as if he can't stop talking about him."
Another asked, "Did the Secret Service make a house call to Keith’s house?" Another wrote, "Disgusting. He is still a person!" One Trump fan replied, "Time to arrest Keith Olbermann."
Olbermann claimed his words were being misrepresented. He wrote, "I know nobody with an IQ greater than a halibut's has believed @FoxNews since 1996 but even from their whores this is idiotic The RT clearly shows I'm hoping Trump's right, that he IS treated worse than Lincoln. As I've said for 9 years: THAT HE'S CONVICTED, THEN DIES IN PRISON."
Trump supporters continued to call out the ex-MSNBC host under his clarification post.
"Wow! You just asking for the secret service to arrest you!" said one upset Trump fan.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump faced his own backlash this week over comments he made about Jewish Americans who vote Democrat.
"Don’t forget, when you see those Palestinian marches, even I– I’m amazed at how many people are in those marches. And guys like Schumer see that and to him, it’s votes. I think it’s votes more than anything else because he was always pro-Israel. He’s very anti-Israel now," Trump said about democrats having issues with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He continued, "Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel would be destroyed. You have Iran now making a nuclear weapon. None of that would have happened with me. That’s a big thing."
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates attacked Trump over his remarks.
"President Biden has put his foot down when it comes to vile and unhinged Antisemitic rhetoric. As Antisemitic crimes and acts of hate have increased across the world – among them the deadliest attack committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust – leaders have an obligation to call hate what it is and bring Americans together against it. There is no justification for spreading toxic, false stereotypes that threaten fellow citizens," Bates said.