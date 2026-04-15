EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Sex Abuse Scandal Deepens — Top Attorney Warns Pop Star Should 'Lawyer Up Immediately' Amid Explosive Ruby Rose Claims
April 15 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Katy Perry is facing mounting scrutiny after Ruby Rose's explosive sexual assault allegations, and one top attorney says the pop star should act fast to protect herself legally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking exclusively on the situation, the legal expert didn't mince words when asked what Perry should do next.
'Lawyer Up Immediately'
When victims' rights attorney and advocate Shari Karney was asked whether Perry needs to secure legal counsel, she said, "Immediately."
"When allegations this serious go public, legal strategy isn't optional—it's essential," Karney added.
This comes as Aussie police begin their investigation into Perry.
Should Katy Speak Out Herself?
The attorney also weighed in on whether Perry should issue a personal statement rather than relying solely on her representatives.
"Yes—but carefully," she said. "A personal statement shows control, but one misstep can create real legal exposure."
The warning comes as Perry has so far only responded through her team, who have strongly denied the claims.
Ruby Rose's Allegations
Rose first aired her allegations publicly on social media, claiming an encounter with Perry at a Melbourne nightclub years ago.
"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she wrote.
In follow-up posts, she described the alleged incident in graphic terms, writing, "She didn’t kiss me... she pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."
Rose insisted others had seen what happened, adding: "It happened, I have photos, and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people."
She also suggested she initially minimized the experience, saying she once framed it as a "funny little drunk story" because she "didn’t know how else to handle it."
When questioned about why she hadn’t gone to authorities, Rose pushed back, writing: "Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven't even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men."
Despite that stance, she later indicated a change of heart, telling followers: "Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated."
Hours later, she confirmed: "I did it," adding that she had left the station and felt "very relieved," though she noted she had "no expectations" about what might come next.
Katy Perry's Team Denies Claims
A representative for Perry has firmly denied the accusations, calling them baseless.
"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the rep said.
"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named," it continued.