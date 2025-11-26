Katy Perry Demands $5million from 85-Year-Old Disabled War Veteran In Bitter Lawsuit Over $15m Montecito Home She Purchased from 'Dying' Grandad Five Years Ago

Within days of completing the deal, Westcott, who is battling Huntington''s Disease, tried to back out of the deal claiming he was incapacitated due to painkillers when he signed the paperwork.

His backtracking sparked a legal battle over the sale of the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in the upscale community that counts Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey among its residents.

A judge ruled in Perry's favor in May 2024, finding that Westcott was of sound mind and presented "no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract."

And now in court documents filed November 21, Perry says Westcott is accountable for lost money in rentals as well as for repairs she needed to make on the mansion.