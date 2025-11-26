Your tip
Katy Perry Demands $5million from 85-Year-Old Disabled War Veteran In Bitter Lawsuit Over $15m Montecito Home She Purchased from 'Dying' Grandad Five Years Ago

picture of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry has been locked in a dispute with war veteran Carl Westcott after buying the businessman's home in 2020.

Nov. 26 2025, Published 8:38 a.m. ET

Katy Perry is demanding $5million from a "dying" disabled 85-year war veteran to end their bitter legal dispute surrounding her $15million Montecito home, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The singer, 41, has been locked in a dispute with Carl Westcott after buying the businessman's home in 2020.

Perry's $5million Demand

picture of Katy Perry and Carl Westcott
Source: MEGA; L.A. Superior Court

The 'Roar' singer has demanded $5million from disabled Westcott in compensation.

Within days of completing the deal, Westcott, who is battling Huntington''s Disease, tried to back out of the deal claiming he was incapacitated due to painkillers when he signed the paperwork.

His backtracking sparked a legal battle over the sale of the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in the upscale community that counts Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey among its residents.

A judge ruled in Perry's favor in May 2024, finding that Westcott was of sound mind and presented "no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract."

And now in court documents filed November 21, Perry says Westcott is accountable for lost money in rentals as well as for repairs she needed to make on the mansion.

Dream Home

picture of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY/MEGA

Perry purchased the sprawling 2.5 acre property with former fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Roar singer has asked the court to force Westcott to pay $4,718,698.95 to account for damages she says he caused with extended litigation over the real estate sale.

Westcott initially sued Perry's business manager Bernie Gudvi the month after the sale went through.

Attorneys for the I Kissed A Girl hitaker, who bought the home with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48, said that she is "entitled to $3,525,000 in rental value" that she lost due to the extended legal battle with Westcott.

Westcott should also pay the Santa Barbara, California native a total of "$1,343,401.95 for necessary repairs for a total of $4,868,401.95," her attorney said in court documents.

Lawyers for Perry said that after deducting $149,703 for losses Westcott had suffered, the final sum came out to $4,718,698.95.

Westcott Hits Back And Says Perry 'Owes' Money

picture of Katy Perry
Source: mega

Westcott lawyers have argued it's actually Perry who owes money, having not paid full price of property.

But Attorneys for Westcott said that it's actually Perry that owes money, in terms of the financials involved.

Perry owes Westcott $6million of the $15million she agreed to pay for the property, Westcott's lawyers said.

Westcott's attorney said in legal docs filed in Los Angeles on November 7 that Perry has only paid $9million.

Westcott would agree to deduct repair costs to whittle the amount down to $5,740,418.18, his legal team said.

In August, Perry testified via a Zoom stream to Los Angeles Court about her purchase of the property, which is spread over 2.5 acres.

picture of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

Perry is smitten with her new boyfriend, the former Canadian Prince Minister Justin Trudeau.

Perry was asked by Westcott lawyer Andrew J. Thomas if she was positioned to "gain money or anything else from the outcome of this litigation."

The singer replied: "Yes … justice; I stand to lose money if it does not work in my favor."

Perry's long-running legal war is an unwanted distraction from her fledgling new romance with former Canadian Prince Minister Justin Trudeau

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Perry is smitten with the politician, even dubbing him her "best ever" lover.

Perry's not been very discreet about what an incredible lover Justin is," revealed an insider.

"She says they just mesh seamlessly, that he's effortlessly charming, and his incredible sense of intellect is a massive turn-on, as well as his chill vibe and incredible life experience. It's like a fairytale for Katy – she can't get enough of this guy and no one can remember her being this smitten with Orlando."

