Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky 'Moving Too Fast' as Friends Fear Actress Is 'Falling Too Hard' for New Boyfriend

"Katie is a hopeless romantic," an insider claimed. "Her friends are naturally a little worried that things are moving so fast, but she's assuring them she's got this and there's no need for concern."

The source noted the actress is in her "chasing happiness" era now that her daughter Suri, 20, whom she raised alone, is halfway through college.

"That's given Katie more time to devote to her social life and enjoy these early days with Jason. She's throwing herself into it full force," the insider claimed.

Another to another source, Yarmosky and Holmes formed an immediate connection at a dinner and began seeing each other soon after.

"They went on a date shortly after, and she finds him interesting," the tipster claimed. "Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative. She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things."