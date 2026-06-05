EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Gets Foxxy — 'Dawson's Creek' Star 'Reached Out to Congratulate Ex Jamie Foxx Over New Baby'
June 5 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Dawson's Creek cutie Katie Holmes reached out to congratulate ex Jamie Foxx after hearing the Ray star is expecting a baby with longtime love Alyce Huckstepp – and her message was filled with warmth, kindness and genuine affection, sources told RadarOnline.com.
'Deep Love and Respect'
"Katie wished Jamie all the happiness in the world," an insider said. "There are still a lot of feelings there – not romantic feelings necessarily, but deep love and respect."
Friends said Holmes, who ended a six-year romance with Foxx in 2019 when life pulled them in different directions, was emotional after learning the actor was entering a hopeful new chapter following the terrifying health crisis that nearly took his life in 2023.
A Bond That Has Not Been Erased
While Holmes and Foxx went their separate ways, another source said: "That doesn't erase the bond."