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EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Gets Foxxy — 'Dawson's Creek' Star 'Reached Out to Congratulate Ex Jamie Foxx Over New Baby'

Katie Holmes allegedly reached out to ex Jamie Foxx after news of his new baby emerged.
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes allegedly reached out to ex Jamie Foxx after news of his new baby emerged.

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June 5 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Dawson's Creek cutie Katie Holmes reached out to congratulate ex Jamie Foxx after hearing the Ray star is expecting a baby with longtime love Alyce Huckstepp – and her message was filled with warmth, kindness and genuine affection, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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'Deep Love and Respect'

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Katie Holmes reportedly congratulated Jamie Foxx on his baby news with Alyce Huckstepp and wished him happiness.
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes reportedly congratulated Jamie Foxx on his baby news with Alyce Huckstepp and wished him happiness.

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"Katie wished Jamie all the happiness in the world," an insider said. "There are still a lot of feelings there – not romantic feelings necessarily, but deep love and respect."

Friends said Holmes, who ended a six-year romance with Foxx in 2019 when life pulled them in different directions, was emotional after learning the actor was entering a hopeful new chapter following the terrifying health crisis that nearly took his life in 2023.

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A Bond That Has Not Been Erased

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A source said Holmes and Foxx still share a deep bond despite ending their relationship in 2019.
Source: MEGA

A source said Holmes and Foxx still share a deep bond despite ending their relationship in 2019.

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While Holmes and Foxx went their separate ways, another source said: "That doesn't erase the bond."

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