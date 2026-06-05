EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Gets Foxxy — 'Dawson's Creek' Star 'Reached Out to Congratulate Ex Jamie Foxx Over New Baby'

Dawson's Creek cutie Katie Holmes reached out to congratulate ex Jamie Foxx after hearing the Ray star is expecting a baby with longtime love Alyce Huckstepp – and her message was filled with warmth, kindness and genuine affection, sources told RadarOnline.com .

"Katie wished Jamie all the happiness in the world," an insider said. "There are still a lot of feelings there – not romantic feelings necessarily, but deep love and respect."

Friends said Holmes, who ended a six-year romance with Foxx in 2019 when life pulled them in different directions, was emotional after learning the actor was entering a hopeful new chapter following the terrifying health crisis that nearly took his life in 2023.