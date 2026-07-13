Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hollywood
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Katharine Hepburn's Triumph Over Tragedy – How a Torturous Childhood Forced Movie Great to Milk Life for All It's Worth

katharine hepburn torturous childhood triumph
Source: MEGA

Katharine Hepburn overcame a torturous childhood that shaped her remarkable life and film legacy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

In The Warrior's Husband, the play that would provide her lucky break, Katharine Hepburn arrived onstage carrying a dead stag over her shoulders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As Antiope, the commander of the Amazonian army, she captivated audiences with her daring, beauty and athleticism. The act also led to an invitation to come to Hollywood and take a screen test.

From outward appearances, Hepburn, like the mythological character she played, always seemed capable, self-assured and in control of her own destiny, but she insisted that it didn't happen overnight. "I was always in a state of terror," said the actress, who over six decades was nominated for a dozen Oscars and won four times.

"I think I'm a success, but I had every advantage; I should have been," she said several years before her 2003 death.

Article continues below advertisement
Katharine Hepburn's performance in 'The Warrior's Husband' earned her a Hollywood screen test.
Source: MEGA

Katharine Hepburn's performance in 'The Warrior's Husband' earned her a Hollywood screen test.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Even a child born into privilege, as Hepburn was, has trials to overcome, and the silver screen legend was no exception. She lost her adored older brother, Tom [Hepburn], early. Katharine also bore witness to her parents' heated, sometimes violent, interactions.

"There was the story of Dr. and Mrs. Hepburn ice-skating. He got mad, came over and gave her a shove. She flipped backwards on the ice and hit her head. It sounded like a coconut breaking on ice," Katharine's nephew, artist Munday Hepburn, told RadarOnline.com.

Although not an unfeeling man, Dr. Thomas Hepburn, a urologist who fought to educate the public about sexually transmitted diseases, could be harsh. "Granddaddy was intensely loyal, but he would not hesitate to be very critical and say exactly what he thought," said Munday.

The brunt of Thomas' criticism was often his wife, an early feminist and also named Katharine, or his oldest son, Tom. "I was told Tom was a sensitive child," Munday said.

Article continues below advertisement

Death In The Family

Article continues below advertisement
Munday Hepburn said Katharine and her older brother Tom Hepburn shared a close bond before his death.
Source: MEGA

Munday Hepburn said Katharine and her older brother Tom Hepburn shared a close bond before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom and Katharine, the two eldest, were especially close. "They were both good at athletics, boating, sailing and tree climbing. They both enjoyed theater and were interested in silent movies," says William J. Mann, author of Kate: The Woman Who Was Hepburn.

Little Katharine, who was a decade older than her sisters, realized one day that boys had more fun. So at 9, she cut off her hair and told her family to call her Jimmy. "I think it was rooted in her mother's experience of being abused and disrespected," said Mundy. "Kate took one look and thought, 'They don't treat my brothers the way they treat me, so I'll be Jimmy.'"

On an Easter week visit to her aunt's home in New York City, Katharine, then 13, went to wake her brother Tom and found him dead. He had hanged himself using a length of torn bedsheet.

In the years that followed, Tom was rarely mentioned within the family. They came from the era of "just deal with it," explained Munday, who noted his father, playwright Richard Hepburn, witnessed Dr. Hepburn's private grief only once. "He told me, 'I remember seeing my father with his head in his hands, crumpled up and saying, 'Why? Why?''"

Tom's death hit Katharine hard, too. She assumed her brother's Nov. 8, 1905, birthday as her own – only revealing her true birth date in her 1991 memoir, Me: Stories of My Life. "I think that she began living for Tom," said Mann. "Much of her rebellion might have come from Tom being denied a chance to live the way he wanted. So she did it for both of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Her Own Woman

Article continues below advertisement
William J. Mann wrote that Katharine adopted Tom's birthday after her brother's death.
Source: MEGA

William J. Mann wrote that Katharine adopted Tom's birthday after her brother's death.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Radar has revealed the secrets behind the making of 'Citizen Kane,' hailed as the greatest movie ever.

EXCLUSIVE: A Great Citizen — Radar Reveals Secrets Behind Making of 'Greatest Movie of All Time' as 'Citizen Kane' Turns 35

madonna michael jackson pop icons feud

EXCLUSIVE: Madonna V Michael Jackson! Why the Queen of Pop is Raging at the Late King of Pop

Article continues below advertisement

Katharine earned a degree in philosophy and history from Bryn Mawr College and wed Ludlow Ogden Smith, a Philadelphia businessman from an upper-crust family, at 21 – but those were her last concessions to what was expected of her. Although her father, Dr. Hepburn, bristled at her determination to become an actress, her mind was made up.

"Her father said, 'Well, you're a whore.' She said, 'No, I'm not,'" said Munday.

It wasn't long before Katharine realized that marriage and motherhood were also not compatible with her outsize ambitions. "The minute I won the Academy Award, I got rid of Luddy," she confessed of her husband, who remarried, had children and remained Katharine's dearest friend. She was of their lives.

Likewise, she also put thoughts about becoming a mother behind her. "I just wanted to be myself, and if you want to be yourself, you should not try to be the mother of four and the companion of a fascinating man," Katharine said. "You cannot have it all."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Spencer Tracy and Katharine shared a 27-year relationship, with the actress caring for him before his death.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Tracy and Katharine shared a 27-year relationship, with the actress caring for him before his death.

Yet she achieved a lot. Katharine's acting career lasted nearly 70 years and included such screen classics as The Philadelphia Story, The African Queen and The Lion in Winter. Like both her parents, she became a booster for women's rights, although she downplayed her influence.

"They were real reformers," she said. "I've just fought for Planned Parenthood, abortion, and how to laugh at life if you can."

She also enjoyed a great love with her frequent costar Spencer Tracy, with whom she shared a little bungalow for 27 years despite his marriage to another woman. Katharine even became his caretaker in the time leading up to his death in 1967. "She had problems just like us. She struggled," said Munday. "But she was a god person. She meant well."

Overall, it was a life she could be proud of.

"Regrets? Of course, I've had regrets," Katharine said. "[But] in the final analysis, you have got not to forget to laugh."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.