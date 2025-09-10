EXCLUSIVE: Kate Moss at Center of Fears She's 'Partying Herself to Death' After 'Falling off Wellness Wagon' Aged 51
Kate Moss is once again the focus of serious worries among her friends, who fear the 51-year-old supermodel has abandoned her wellness regime and is sliding back into the hedonistic lifestyle that made her notorious in the 1990s, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Moss, who was widely believed to have given up alcohol in 2018, has been spotted several times this summer drinking and vaping in public.
Cosmoss Crumbles, Romance Ends — and Old Habits Return
At the BST Hyde Park festival in London in July, she was photographed sipping lager with friends, while weeks earlier she was seen at Glastonbury blending in with festival-goers.
She has also been holidaying in Ibiza with her model daughter Lila, 22.
The return to partying coincides with the collapse of Moss' wellness brand Cosmoss and her recent split from long-term partner Nikolai von Bismarck, 37.
One close friend claimed: "Kate really gave sobriety her best shot, but she seems to think that chapter has closed. She's chasing the carefree nights out she used to love, but the reality is she's not in her twenties anymore, and those close to her are deeply concerned."
From Catwalk to Chaos
Another long-time pal claimed: "She believes she can slide back into drinking and late nights without any consequences, but that's rarely the case.
"There's real concern it could spiral fast if she doesn't pull back – some even worry she's partying her way toward serious trouble."
Moss' career kicked off as a teenage model in the early 1990s, when her effortless style and striking looks propelled her to global stardom.
Alongside the covers and catwalks, she gained a reputation for late-night excess.
Her image became inseparable from a hard-living scene populated by musicians, models, and actors, with headlines often charting her nights out as much as her fashion shoots.
That reputation deepened in 2005 when she was photographed apparently using cocaine, a scandal that briefly threatened her career but did little to diminish her star power.
Public Sightings Fuel Fears of Relapse
Seven years ago, however, Moss appeared to embrace a different life.
She cut out alcohol, turned to yoga, crystals, and meditation, and began dating von Bismarck, a teetotal photographer.
The transformation culminated in the 2022 launch of Cosmoss, a wellness brand selling teas, skincare, and fragrances such as the Sacred Mist perfume, priced at $168.
Yet by last month, the business had collapsed with debts of nearly $4.5million. Paperwork signed by Moss revealed just $6,700 in the bank and unsold stock valued at $324,000.
The end of her decade-long relationship with von Bismarck added to the sense of upheaval.
Soon after, she was pictured walking through London drinking from a bottle of beer and smoking.
And in March, she raised eyebrows at Paris Fashion Week when footage emerged of her appearing restless in the front row.
Moss Insists It's Her Time to Enjoy Life
A third friend claimed: "For a long time, everyone believed Kate had changed her ways and moved past the chaos.
"But the yoga and mindfulness have all but disappeared. Those close to her are pushing her to either return to wellness or find some kind of spiritual support, but she's refusing to listen."
That reluctance is not new.
"Kate thinks she's put in years of relentless effort, giving up rest and comfort while facing nonstop pressure to look perfect," another source claimed.
"Now she feels it's finally her turn to enjoy herself, regardless of what others say."