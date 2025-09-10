EXCLUSIVE: Kate Moss at Center of Fears She's 'Partying Herself to Death' After 'Falling off Wellness Wagon' Aged 51

At the BST Hyde Park festival in London in July, she was photographed sipping lager with friends, while weeks earlier she was seen at Glastonbury blending in with festival-goers.

She has also been holidaying in Ibiza with her model daughter Lila, 22.

The return to partying coincides with the collapse of Moss' wellness brand Cosmoss and her recent split from long-term partner Nikolai von Bismarck, 37.

One close friend claimed: "Kate really gave sobriety her best shot, but she seems to think that chapter has closed. She's chasing the carefree nights out she used to love, but the reality is she's not in her twenties anymore, and those close to her are deeply concerned."