EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Trauma-Fighting Parenting Technique Kate Middleton is Deploying To Raise Her Three Children

Princess Catherine has embraced a trauma-aware parenting technique to guide her three children, determined to protect them from the pressures of royal life that once scarred her husband, Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Princess of Wales, 43, mother to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7, has thrown her support behind the method known as "pacing," which encourages parents to slow down their interactions so that they match the developmental speed of their children.