Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Kate Middleton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nurturing Kate Middleton Intent on 'Protecting' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Their Parents' Epstein Scandal

Split photos of Princess Kate, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has been focused on protecting Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie during their parents' scandal

Dec. 29 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kate Middleton is focused on shielding Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as their parents' scandals continue to dominate headlines, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the future queen is intent on navigating a delicate balance between loyalty and discretion.

The Princess of Wales, 43, has long earned a reputation as a peacemaker within the royal family, and insiders told us she is now caught in the middle once again.

Article continues below advertisement

A Bond of Support

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photos of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Windsor, Princess Kate, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Kate reached out to Beatrice and Eugenie as their parents’ scandals resurfaced.

The turmoil stems from revelations about Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who in 2011 described convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

The disclosure led to Sarah being dropped from several charity roles.

Meanwhile, the princesses' father Andrew Windsor, 65, stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after his association with Epstein and allegations from Virginia Giuffre, then 17, which he has always denied, before he was stripped of his royal titles in October over the scandal by his older brother King Charles, 77.

A palace source told us: "Kate has been in contact with Eugenie and Beatrice over the phone about the difficult situation they are facing. She understands how painful it must be for them to endure such intense public scrutiny and is torn over how much to get involved.

"Kate has been in the public glare for decades and shares a real bond with the sisters but is cautious about stepping too far into such a troubling matter.

"Eugenie and Beatrice are seeking her support, and she wants to be there for them, yet she also knows they risk being judged because of their parents.

"They may not see each other often, but when they do, there is genuine warmth and support. The Wales family recognizes how challenging this has been for the girls. They understand it's not their fault and know it's deeply unfair."

Article continues below advertisement

Shared Motherhood

Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Kate called the sisters privately and listened as they vented.

Sarah and Andrew continued to live together despite their 1996 divorce, leaving their daughters vulnerable to ongoing media scrutiny.

Sources suggested the sisters risk being drawn into the fallout as their parents' reputations continue to be tarnished by their links to Epstein and the release of new files on the pedophile by the U.S. Congress.

An insider said: "Kate has always respected how grounded Beatrice and Eugenie are as mothers. They share stories, laugh about the challenges of life with children, and confide in one another about private moments the public never witnesses. The three of them understand what it's like to raise kids under intense scrutiny – a bond few others can relate to."

Article continues below advertisement

Navigating the Inner Circle

Photo of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Kate reassured them the scandals were not their burden to carry.

Another source explained: "Kate doesn't consider Beatrice and Eugenie part of her closest inner circle, but there is real warmth and support between them.

"Their relationship is constructive and supportive, with genuine moments of care. Kate hopes the intense public attention around the scandal eases for the princesses – she wants only the best for them and hates to see them affected by their parents' massive missteps."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of The Royal Family and the traditional christmas pudding

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Rudest and Weirdest Presents Royal Family Have Given Each Other as Part of The Firm's 'Gag Gifts' Tradition

Composite photo of Prince Andrew

Crown Under Fire: U.S. Congressman Demands the Royal Family Compensate Epstein Victims Over Andrew Windsor Ties to the Ongoing Scandal

Risk and Diplomacy

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate stood by the sisters as public pressure mounted again.

A source added Kate – who has children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven – with her husband William, is continuing to support the princesses despite her partner backing away from the pair.

They said: "William doesn't want involved in any scandal whatsoever, and sees Kate's peacemaking as risky. But she is determined to press ahead with it whatever his view. She is now the most diplomatic and peace-making person in the royal family."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.