EXCLUSIVE: Nurturing Kate Middleton Intent on 'Protecting' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Their Parents' Epstein Scandal
Dec. 29 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton is focused on shielding Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as their parents' scandals continue to dominate headlines, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the future queen is intent on navigating a delicate balance between loyalty and discretion.
The Princess of Wales, 43, has long earned a reputation as a peacemaker within the royal family, and insiders told us she is now caught in the middle once again.
A Bond of Support
The turmoil stems from revelations about Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who in 2011 described convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."
The disclosure led to Sarah being dropped from several charity roles.
Meanwhile, the princesses' father Andrew Windsor, 65, stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after his association with Epstein and allegations from Virginia Giuffre, then 17, which he has always denied, before he was stripped of his royal titles in October over the scandal by his older brother King Charles, 77.
A palace source told us: "Kate has been in contact with Eugenie and Beatrice over the phone about the difficult situation they are facing. She understands how painful it must be for them to endure such intense public scrutiny and is torn over how much to get involved.
"Kate has been in the public glare for decades and shares a real bond with the sisters but is cautious about stepping too far into such a troubling matter.
"Eugenie and Beatrice are seeking her support, and she wants to be there for them, yet she also knows they risk being judged because of their parents.
"They may not see each other often, but when they do, there is genuine warmth and support. The Wales family recognizes how challenging this has been for the girls. They understand it's not their fault and know it's deeply unfair."
Shared Motherhood
Sarah and Andrew continued to live together despite their 1996 divorce, leaving their daughters vulnerable to ongoing media scrutiny.
Sources suggested the sisters risk being drawn into the fallout as their parents' reputations continue to be tarnished by their links to Epstein and the release of new files on the pedophile by the U.S. Congress.
An insider said: "Kate has always respected how grounded Beatrice and Eugenie are as mothers. They share stories, laugh about the challenges of life with children, and confide in one another about private moments the public never witnesses. The three of them understand what it's like to raise kids under intense scrutiny – a bond few others can relate to."
Navigating the Inner Circle
Another source explained: "Kate doesn't consider Beatrice and Eugenie part of her closest inner circle, but there is real warmth and support between them.
"Their relationship is constructive and supportive, with genuine moments of care. Kate hopes the intense public attention around the scandal eases for the princesses – she wants only the best for them and hates to see them affected by their parents' massive missteps."
Risk and Diplomacy
A source added Kate – who has children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven – with her husband William, is continuing to support the princesses despite her partner backing away from the pair.
They said: "William doesn't want involved in any scandal whatsoever, and sees Kate's peacemaking as risky. But she is determined to press ahead with it whatever his view. She is now the most diplomatic and peace-making person in the royal family."