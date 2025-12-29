EXCLUSIVE: Nurturing Kate Middleton Intent on 'Protecting' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Their Parents' Epstein Scandal

The turmoil stems from revelations about Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who in 2011 described convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

The disclosure led to Sarah being dropped from several charity roles.

Meanwhile, the princesses' father Andrew Windsor, 65, stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after his association with Epstein and allegations from Virginia Giuffre, then 17, which he has always denied, before he was stripped of his royal titles in October over the scandal by his older brother King Charles, 77.

A palace source told us: "Kate has been in contact with Eugenie and Beatrice over the phone about the difficult situation they are facing. She understands how painful it must be for them to endure such intense public scrutiny and is torn over how much to get involved.

"Kate has been in the public glare for decades and shares a real bond with the sisters but is cautious about stepping too far into such a troubling matter.

"Eugenie and Beatrice are seeking her support, and she wants to be there for them, yet she also knows they risk being judged because of their parents.

"They may not see each other often, but when they do, there is genuine warmth and support. The Wales family recognizes how challenging this has been for the girls. They understand it's not their fault and know it's deeply unfair."