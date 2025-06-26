Your tip
Goldie's Girl Kate Hudson Flashes Amazingly Toned Abs in Series of Bikini Snaps After Hitting 46

Photo of Kate Hudson
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson is all about showing off her impressive figure.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 25 2025, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kate Hudson's spiciest bikini pictures as the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star celebrated her 46th birthday.

Mom-Daughter Bonding

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Hudson shares one child with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson enjoyed the warm weather with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani Rose, in an April 10 Instagram post.

In the first picture of the photoset, the Almost Famous actress and her 6-year-old daughter were twinning as they wore matching black swimwear and wide-brimmed sun hats while dipping in a hot tub. Meanwhile, Fujikawa sported a similar hat with a black string.

She captioned the carousel of photos: "In case you're wondering what it looks like inside my camera roll."

Rocking Her Bikini Look

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Hudson has three children.

On April 3, Hudson uploaded an eye-popping photo in which she displayed her svelte physique in a plunging white, one-piece swimsuit. The ensemble's side cutouts exposed her cleavage and side boob as she soaked up the sun, leaving little to the imagination.

She captioned the post: "Spring and Side boob. Two things I love to get behind..."

The actress completed the look with a straw sun hat and orange sunglasses.

Fun in the Sun!

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Hudson captured the selfie while lounging outdoors.

The Right On Time songstress shared sneak peeks of her Las Vegas trip in an August 2024 carousel of photos.

In one photo, she made hearts flutter in a light blue bikini as she relaxed on a striped yellow and white towel. She accessorized with a necklace, stacks of bracelets, and sunglasses, amping up her sizzling beach look.

She wrote in the caption: "What happens in Vegas, ends up on Instagram? Quick and fun road trip stopover."

Another Pool Day

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

She expressed her love for Greece in the caption.

During an August 2024 trip to Greece, Hudson showed off her toned silhouette against a backdrop of paradise. Her teeny bikini bottom exposed her plump behind, while her long blonde hair cascaded down her back.

Hudson wrote: "Absolutely dreamy! For those who follow me, you know by now how much I love Greece! I have never stayed in Athens for more than one night, and @ooaesthesis new hotel is insane, and the private residences were so spectacular."

She added: "Got to see the Parthenon, which was a bucket list for me and Rani, and I had our first mother-daughter spa moment, which I will share a little of in another post! Thank you for a beautiful experience."

Taking Some Time Off On a Sandy Beach

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Hudson gave birth to her first child, Ryder Russell Robinson, on January 7, 2004.

"Meursault and boules… my kind of r&r," Hudson captioned a July 2024 post, which included a photo that showed her flexing her bikini body in a black triangle-style top.

Beauty in All Angles

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Hudson bared all while showing off her latest read.

Hudson sizzled by the pool wearing nothing but a gradient, thong-style bikini bottom. She protected her modesty in the May 2023 post by covering her bosom with Bonnie Garmus' book Lessons in Chemistry.

She playfully wrote in the caption: "Suns out, buns (and huns) out."

Like Mother, Like Daughter

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Rani Rose was born on October 2, 2018.

The Deepwater Horizon actress got her dose of "vitamin sea" with her daughter in a July 2022 snap, wearing a statement bikini fit for their Ischia, Italy, getaway.

She shared: "Oh, to jump right from the restaurant (after eating the yummiest spaghetti and clams) into this perfect water. Heaven."

Boat Trip With Her Daughter

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Hudson also shares son Bing Hawn with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

In a July 2022 update, Hudson stunned in a chic bikini while lounging beside her daughter on a boat in Capri, Italy. She elevated her beach style with a stack of necklaces.

Her Secret to a Fit Body

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

She named her daughter after Fujikawa's father.

Hudson teased her toned body in a skimpy patterned bikini during a playful moment with her daughter in a July 2021 photo.

The Glass Onion star said: "Rani doesn't quite understand my post-workout routine yet."

Adding a High-Fashion Twist

kate hudson sultriest bikini photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Hudson posed while holding two bottles of wine.

Hudson vacationed in style in a June 2021 snap, pairing her bikini with a sheer cover-up and a straw tote bag.

