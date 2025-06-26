Goldie's Girl Kate Hudson Flashes Amazingly Toned Abs in Series of Bikini Snaps After Hitting 46

Hudson enjoyed the warm weather with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani Rose, in an April 10 Instagram post.

In the first picture of the photoset, the Almost Famous actress and her 6-year-old daughter were twinning as they wore matching black swimwear and wide-brimmed sun hats while dipping in a hot tub. Meanwhile, Fujikawa sported a similar hat with a black string.

She captioned the carousel of photos: "In case you're wondering what it looks like inside my camera roll."