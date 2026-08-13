Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt Accused of 'Using AI-Generated Content' by Critics as Trump's Press Secretary Announces White House Exit

A photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt's departure post included a suspicious photo.

Profile Image

Aug. 13 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Karoline Leavitt allegedly used generative artificial intelligence in her farewell post after President Trump announced she'd be leaving the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 28-year-old penned a lengthy statement, but it wasn't the text that caused alarm. Instead, a photo of Leavitt standing at Trump's side didn't look quite authentic, according to critics.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Accused of AI Use

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The image depicted Leavitt standing in a bright green dress and a pair of nude pumps. She clutched a neutral, oversized tote bag in her hands. Leavitt had on minimal makeup.

At her side, Trump gave reporters a stern look. Leavitt herself appeared serious in the image, eyeing down the cameras.

In the backdrop, the Washington Monument stood firmly in view. The image, including puffs of clouds in the sky, overall had a glossy feel similar to that of an AI photo.

An alert also reportedly indicated something in the post was "made with AI."

Article continues below advertisement

Claims Karoline Leavitt's Photo Was Heavily Edited

A photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

The image was real, but seemed to be edited.

Article continues below advertisement

The photo itself is authentic and shot by Photographer Anna Moneymaker.

In the Getty Images description of the photo, it notes, "Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to speak at an artificial intelligence and energy summit."

The photo posted by Leavitt appeared to be slightly digitally altered. Leavitt's face also seemed to receive a beautifying effect, while Trump's face appeared thinner. His right ear was also seemingly removed in the process.

An anonymous individual on an unpublished Community Note claimed, "The photo on the left has been digitally altered to make Trump’s face thinner – removing his right ear in the process – and Leavitt’s face more attractive."

Another speculated, "The image is real but has been altered by AI. Removing shadows on Karoline Leavitt's eyes and changing her face structure. She might have used AI to get rid of the watermark."

Leavitt hasn't yet weighed in on her alleged use of AI, but the Trump administration previously used the technology for their online content.

Another person disagreed with the AI speculation, writing, "CNN is claiming AI enhancement is mistaking image compression from a High-Res DSLR source to X image quality for AI."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Announces Karoline Leavitt's Departure

A photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Leavitt will leave her post at the end of the month.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump announced Leavitt's departure in a post on Wednesday, August 12. On Truth Social, he expressed admiration for the young political figure, but accepted her choice to step down as a "decision I totally understand and respect."

The president added, "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"

Trump has not yet named a successor for Leavitt, but Scott Jennings was reportedly among those considered for the prestigious post.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump reportedly contacted Karoline Leavitt on maternity leave.

Trump 'Repeatedly' Contacted Karoline Leavitt During Maternity Leave to Ask When She Was Returning — As Press Secretary Weighed Quitting Role

President Trump has been accused of leaking an unreported security threat against him in Turkey to boost his popularity.

Trump 'Leaked Decoy Plane' Revelation to Boost His Sinking Approval Rating, Top Biographer Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Remains Advisor to President

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt won't entirely be leaving the MAGA movement.

Alongside a duo of photos, including one of Leavitt walking with Trump outside of the White House, Leavitt penned an emotional statement, expressing the difficulties of being a mother. She explained that she decided to help provide support to her children at home, especially after coming back from a recent maternity leave earlier this year.

She penned, "Thank you again to the President, the First Lady, and the entire Trump family for your kindness and generosity over the years. Thank you to our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for empowering me since the day she hired me on the campaign, and to the President’s cabinet, my staff, colleagues, and friends at the White House who work so hard on behalf of our nation. It has been a privilege to serve alongside so many accomplished and impressive people, and I look forward to cheering them on over the next two and a half years. "

Additionally, she confirmed plans to continue advising the president from outside of his direct administration. "I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party," she said. "Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat. My fight is entering a new phase, but it is far from over."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.