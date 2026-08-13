Karoline Leavitt Accused of 'Using AI-Generated Content' by Critics as Trump's Press Secretary Announces White House Exit

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn

In the backdrop, the Washington Monument stood firmly in view. The image, including puffs of clouds in the sky, overall had a glossy feel similar to that of an AI photo.

Another speculated, "The image is real but has been altered by AI. Removing shadows on Karoline Leavitt's eyes and changing her face structure. She might have used AI to get rid of the watermark."

An anonymous individual on an unpublished Community Note claimed, "The photo on the left has been digitally altered to make Trump’s face thinner – removing his right ear in the process – and Leavitt’s face more attractive."

The photo posted by Leavitt appeared to be slightly digitally altered. Leavitt's face also seemed to receive a beautifying effect, while Trump's face appeared thinner. His right ear was also seemingly removed in the process.

The president added, "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"

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Alongside a duo of photos, including one of Leavitt walking with Trump outside of the White House, Leavitt penned an emotional statement, expressing the difficulties of being a mother. She explained that she decided to help provide support to her children at home, especially after coming back from a recent maternity leave earlier this year.

She penned, "Thank you again to the President, the First Lady, and the entire Trump family for your kindness and generosity over the years. Thank you to our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for empowering me since the day she hired me on the campaign, and to the President’s cabinet, my staff, colleagues, and friends at the White House who work so hard on behalf of our nation. It has been a privilege to serve alongside so many accomplished and impressive people, and I look forward to cheering them on over the next two and a half years. "

Additionally, she confirmed plans to continue advising the president from outside of his direct administration. "I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party," she said. "Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat. My fight is entering a new phase, but it is far from over."