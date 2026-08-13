Karoline Leavitt Accused of 'Using AI-Generated Content' by Critics as Trump's Press Secretary Announces White House Exit
Aug. 13 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt allegedly used generative artificial intelligence in her farewell post after President Trump announced she'd be leaving the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 28-year-old penned a lengthy statement, but it wasn't the text that caused alarm. Instead, a photo of Leavitt standing at Trump's side didn't look quite authentic, according to critics.
Karoline Leavitt Accused of AI Use
The image depicted Leavitt standing in a bright green dress and a pair of nude pumps. She clutched a neutral, oversized tote bag in her hands. Leavitt had on minimal makeup.
At her side, Trump gave reporters a stern look. Leavitt herself appeared serious in the image, eyeing down the cameras.
In the backdrop, the Washington Monument stood firmly in view. The image, including puffs of clouds in the sky, overall had a glossy feel similar to that of an AI photo.
An alert also reportedly indicated something in the post was "made with AI."
Claims Karoline Leavitt's Photo Was Heavily Edited
The photo itself is authentic and shot by Photographer Anna Moneymaker.
In the Getty Images description of the photo, it notes, "Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to speak at an artificial intelligence and energy summit."
The photo posted by Leavitt appeared to be slightly digitally altered. Leavitt's face also seemed to receive a beautifying effect, while Trump's face appeared thinner. His right ear was also seemingly removed in the process.
An anonymous individual on an unpublished Community Note claimed, "The photo on the left has been digitally altered to make Trump’s face thinner – removing his right ear in the process – and Leavitt’s face more attractive."
Another speculated, "The image is real but has been altered by AI. Removing shadows on Karoline Leavitt's eyes and changing her face structure. She might have used AI to get rid of the watermark."
Leavitt hasn't yet weighed in on her alleged use of AI, but the Trump administration previously used the technology for their online content.
Another person disagreed with the AI speculation, writing, "CNN is claiming AI enhancement is mistaking image compression from a High-Res DSLR source to X image quality for AI."
Donald Trump Announces Karoline Leavitt's Departure
Trump announced Leavitt's departure in a post on Wednesday, August 12. On Truth Social, he expressed admiration for the young political figure, but accepted her choice to step down as a "decision I totally understand and respect."
The president added, "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"
Trump has not yet named a successor for Leavitt, but Scott Jennings was reportedly among those considered for the prestigious post.
Karoline Leavitt Remains Advisor to President
Alongside a duo of photos, including one of Leavitt walking with Trump outside of the White House, Leavitt penned an emotional statement, expressing the difficulties of being a mother. She explained that she decided to help provide support to her children at home, especially after coming back from a recent maternity leave earlier this year.
She penned, "Thank you again to the President, the First Lady, and the entire Trump family for your kindness and generosity over the years. Thank you to our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for empowering me since the day she hired me on the campaign, and to the President’s cabinet, my staff, colleagues, and friends at the White House who work so hard on behalf of our nation. It has been a privilege to serve alongside so many accomplished and impressive people, and I look forward to cheering them on over the next two and a half years. "
Additionally, she confirmed plans to continue advising the president from outside of his direct administration. "I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party," she said. "Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat. My fight is entering a new phase, but it is far from over."