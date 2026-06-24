EXCLUSIVE: Karen Read Scores Court Victory Ahead of Hearing as Scandal Surrounding Lead Investigator Deepens Over Allegations 'He Searched Her Phone for Nude Photos'

The ruling marks the latest twist in the high-profile legal battle stemming from the controversial investigation into the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe – a case that has sparked years of headlines, courtroom clashes and allegations of misconduct.

As Radar previously reported, Read filed a sweeping federal lawsuit against Proctor, Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik, Lt. Brian Tully and several civilian witnesses, accusing them of playing roles in what she claims was a flawed and biased investigation that ultimately led to her prosecution.

Proctor has remained one of the most controversial figures in the case. During the criminal proceedings, allegations surfaced that the former state trooper searched Read's cellphone for nude photographs and made inappropriate comments about the defendant, claims that fueled scrutiny of his conduct and the investigation itself.

The latest dispute centered on Read's opposition to motions seeking dismissal of her lawsuit.