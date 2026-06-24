EXCLUSIVE: Karen Read Scores Court Victory Ahead of Hearing as Scandal Surrounding Lead Investigator Deepens Over Allegations 'He Searched Her Phone for Nude Photos'
June 24 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
The legal fallout surrounding former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor continues to intensify as Karen Read secured a courtroom victory in her explosive federal lawsuit stemming from the investigation into the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to newly filed court records obtained by us, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted Read's request to amend a key filing in her civil case despite fierce opposition from several defendants, including Jennifer McCabe, Matthew McCabe, Brian Albert, Nicole Albert and Brian Higgins.
Latest Twist In High Profile Case
The ruling marks the latest twist in the high-profile legal battle stemming from the controversial investigation into the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe – a case that has sparked years of headlines, courtroom clashes and allegations of misconduct.
As Radar previously reported, Read filed a sweeping federal lawsuit against Proctor, Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik, Lt. Brian Tully and several civilian witnesses, accusing them of playing roles in what she claims was a flawed and biased investigation that ultimately led to her prosecution.
Proctor has remained one of the most controversial figures in the case. During the criminal proceedings, allegations surfaced that the former state trooper searched Read's cellphone for nude photographs and made inappropriate comments about the defendant, claims that fueled scrutiny of his conduct and the investigation itself.
The latest dispute centered on Read's opposition to motions seeking dismissal of her lawsuit.
Legal Court Drama
Attorneys for Read argued Massachusetts law requires grand jury records to remain protected and asked the court to allow them to remove the disputed exhibit and replace the citations with references to an already-filed attachment.
But lawyers representing Albert, Nicole Albert, McCabe, Matthew McCabe and Higgins fought back, urging the court to reject the amendment.
In their filing, the defendants accused Read of relying on grand jury testimony that was never provided to them and argued the proposed changes failed to cure what they described as unsupported factual allegations.
They further claimed Read's filing contained mischaracterizations of testimony and evidence.
Heavily Focused On Evidence
Despite those objections, Judge Casper ultimately allowed the amended filing to remain part of the record, handing Read a procedural victory as the case barrels toward its next major showdown.
The court battle is expected to continue heating up ahead of a July 14 hearing, where the parties will square off over efforts to dismiss portions of Read's lawsuit.
Court records show the litigation remains heavily focused on evidence generated during the underlying criminal investigation, including witness interviews, forensic analyses, cellphone extraction reports and communications involving several key figures tied to the case.
No Signs of Slowing Down
Discovery materials referenced in the proceedings include cellphone extraction reports involving Jennifer McCabe and investigative interviews conducted by law enforcement.
With the judge allowing Read's amended arguments to move forward, renewed attention is once again being directed at Proctor and the investigation that has remained under intense scrutiny.
As the July hearing approaches, the legal drama shows no signs of slowing down.