EXCLUSIVE: Karen Read Claims Lead Investigator 'Searched Her Phone for Nude Photos' During Murder Probe — After She Was Accused of Killing Her Boyfriend
June 5 2026, Published 10:20 p.m. ET
Karen Read has launched a blistering lawsuit against Massachusetts State Police and the Town of Canton, accusing investigators involved in the probe surrounding the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, of misconduct, bias and deeply inappropriate behavior, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court documents obtained by us, Read claims former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor "searched her cellphone for nude photographs" after she became the focus of the investigation into O’Keefe’s death.
The Search Of Read's Cellphone
The lawsuit alleges Proctor later communicated with friends about what he found on Read's phone, at one point reportedly stating there were "no nudes so far."
The filing reviewed by Radar argues the alleged conduct was part of a broader pattern of misconduct that tainted the investigation and unfairly targeted her from the outset.
Read accuses Proctor and former Canton Sgt. Sean Goode of exchanging offensive messages and communications, while alleging both men harbored long-standing biases that should have disqualified them from participating in such a high-profile investigation.
Read Claims Investigators Ignored Evidence
Read further claims, investigators focused intensely on building a case against her while ignoring evidence that did not fit their theory of what happened to O’Keefe.
The lawsuit stems from the years-long legal battle surrounding O'Keefe’s death, a case that has drawn national attention and sparked fierce debate over the handling of the investigation.
Beyond the allegations involving her cellphone, Read claims Proctor made numerous derogatory remarks about her during the investigation.
The complaint alleges he discussed Read in private messages with friends and colleagues while simultaneously serving as a key investigator in the case.
Lawsuit Alleges Pattern of Misconduct
Court records reviewed by Radar allege the inappropriate conduct extended far beyond Read.
Among the messages cited in the lawsuit, Proctor allegedly referred to a female executive as a "giant malignant c—," an exchange Read claims is further evidence of the culture of misconduct surrounding the investigation.
The filing also accuses Proctor and Goode of engaging in racist, sexist, antisemitic and homophobic communications over a period of years, alleging the messages reflected a culture of misconduct that supervisors either knew about or should have known about.
According to the complaint, the alleged behavior was not isolated to a single incident but instead reflected a pattern that predated the investigation into O’Keefe’s death.
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Explosive Filing Alleges Years Misconduct
Radar can reveal the messages cited throughout the lawsuit were extremely graphic.
In one exchange referenced in the complaint, Proctor allegedly made explicit remarks about his girlfriend’s s-- life, adding to what Read claims was a broader pattern of offensive and unprofessional communications.
Read contends the actions of investigators undermined public confidence in the integrity of the case and contributed to what she describes as a flawed and biased investigation.
The explosive filing marks the latest chapter in the long-running fallout surrounding O'Keefe’s death and the controversial investigation that followed, with Read now turning her attention to the courts in an effort to hold law enforcement agencies accountable for what she alleges was years of misconduct.