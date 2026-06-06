EXCLUSIVE: Karen Read Claims Lead Investigator 'Searched Her Phone for Nude Photos' During Murder Probe — After She Was Accused of Killing Her Boyfriend

The lawsuit alleges Proctor later communicated with friends about what he found on Read's phone, at one point reportedly stating there were "no nudes so far."

The filing reviewed by Radar argues the alleged conduct was part of a broader pattern of misconduct that tainted the investigation and unfairly targeted her from the outset.

Read accuses Proctor and former Canton Sgt. Sean Goode of exchanging offensive messages and communications, while alleging both men harbored long-standing biases that should have disqualified them from participating in such a high-profile investigation.