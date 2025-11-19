Karen Read's Explosive New Lawsuit: Boston Woman Sues Investigators and Former Pals Claiming She Was 'Framed for Murder' in Boyfriend John O'Keefe's Death

O'Keefe was found unresponsive outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022 after a blizzard. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Prosecutors accused Read of backing her SUV into her boyfriend in a drunken rage and fleeing the scene, leaving him injured and exposed to the elements.

Read's defense team argued an altercation took place inside the Canton home leading to O'Keefe's death and insisted she was being framed.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Reed was put on trial twice for her boyfriend's murder and was acquitted in June.