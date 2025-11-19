Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Karen Read

Karen Read's Explosive New Lawsuit: Boston Woman Sues Investigators and Former Pals Claiming She Was 'Framed for Murder' in Boyfriend John O'Keefe's Death

Split photo of John O'Keefe, Karen Read
Source: Boston PD;Court TV

Karen Read has filed a lawsuit against several the lead investigator and several witnesses who testified at her murder trial.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Karen Read, who was acquitted of the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe, has filed a bombshell lawsuit against the lead investigator and several witnesses who testified against her at trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Read accused the witnesses, some of whom were her former friends, of being responsible for O'Keefe's death – and further claimed the investigator failed to properly pursue all leads in the case.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Read Sues Investigators, Witnesses

Photo of Karen Read
Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE

Read was acquitted of O'Keefe's murder in June.

Read filed the civil lawsuit in Bristol County Superior Court on Monday, November 17.

She is suing lead investigator Michael Proctor, Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, Lt. Brian Tully, Brian Albert, Nicole Albert, Jennifer McCabe, Matthew McCabe and Brian Higgins.

"Now, after being acquitted of all charges relating to Mr. O'Keefe's death, Ms. Read brings this action to recover for and address the actions of those actually involved in Mr. O'Keefe's death and the law enforcement officers who abjectly failed to ensure that justice was sought and served," the lawsuit stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Read Acquitted of Murder

karen read sues investigator witnesses john okeefe murder
READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
photo of stephen Bryant

A Final Bite to Eat: South Carolina Death Row Inmate's Last Meal Revealed Before Three Firing Squad Members Executed Him for Multiple Murders

Christopher Scholtes and Parker

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Arizona Dad's 'Chilling' Final Moments Revealed — as 'Porn-Watching' Parent Killed Himself 'in an Eerily Similar Way He Let His Toddler, 2, Die'

O'Keefe was found unresponsive outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022 after a blizzard. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Prosecutors accused Read of backing her SUV into her boyfriend in a drunken rage and fleeing the scene, leaving him injured and exposed to the elements.

Read's defense team argued an altercation took place inside the Canton home leading to O'Keefe's death and insisted she was being framed.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Reed was put on trial twice for her boyfriend's murder and was acquitted in June.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

This is a developing story. More to come...

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.