Karen Read's Explosive New Lawsuit: Boston Woman Sues Investigators and Former Pals Claiming She Was 'Framed for Murder' in Boyfriend John O'Keefe's Death
Nov. 19 2025, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET
Karen Read, who was acquitted of the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe, has filed a bombshell lawsuit against the lead investigator and several witnesses who testified against her at trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Read accused the witnesses, some of whom were her former friends, of being responsible for O'Keefe's death – and further claimed the investigator failed to properly pursue all leads in the case.
Read Sues Investigators, Witnesses
Read filed the civil lawsuit in Bristol County Superior Court on Monday, November 17.
She is suing lead investigator Michael Proctor, Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik, Lt. Brian Tully, Brian Albert, Nicole Albert, Jennifer McCabe, Matthew McCabe and Brian Higgins.
"Now, after being acquitted of all charges relating to Mr. O'Keefe's death, Ms. Read brings this action to recover for and address the actions of those actually involved in Mr. O'Keefe's death and the law enforcement officers who abjectly failed to ensure that justice was sought and served," the lawsuit stated.
Read Acquitted of Murder
O'Keefe was found unresponsive outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022 after a blizzard. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Prosecutors accused Read of backing her SUV into her boyfriend in a drunken rage and fleeing the scene, leaving him injured and exposed to the elements.
Read's defense team argued an altercation took place inside the Canton home leading to O'Keefe's death and insisted she was being framed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Reed was put on trial twice for her boyfriend's murder and was acquitted in June.
This is a developing story. More to come...