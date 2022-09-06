Instagram Scandal: The Kardashians Shockingly LOW Engagement Rates Exposed — Are Their Followers Fake?

Slingo conducted a study on their pages, revealing the reality TV icons topped the list when it comes to the famous families with the most Instagram followers.

"Having also appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Jenners are a wildly popular family, having amassed over 682 million followers on Instagram. Kylie and Kendall make up the majority, with the former having 362 million followers and the latter with 251 million," the study noted.

The family with the second-most followers on Instagram is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's brood thanks to their tally of 343,594,661, followed by the Carters — AKA Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z.

As one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world, Kendall has the highest engagement rate out of her family at a surprising 2.01 percent, per the study.