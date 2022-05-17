Ex-Kardashian Bodyguard Makes Bombshell Claims About 'Fame-Addicted' Family & Says Only One Sibling Is Unproblematic

He added that only one member of the Kar-Jenner brood is unproblematic.

"The only Kardashian that doesn't have drama is Kourtney," he said of the newlywed, stating the Poosh founder knows how to keep the focus on her business affairs.

"She's always been fine and presents herself good," Behar continued, adding, "She doesn't follow any of her sisters unless they're doing a photo shoot or something like that for the show and she's liable. Why can't any of the family be the same way?"

Behar's bombshell interview came out days after Kourtney tied the knot with Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker in a low-key wedding held in Santa Barbara, California. The couple made it official on the heels of their Las Vegas ceremony.