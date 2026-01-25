Inside the Kardashian Clan's Plan to Save Britney Spears From Herself — And How They Are Convinced it Can Make Them All Billions

Britney, 44, has been spending time with Kim, 45, and Khloé, 41, following renewed scrutiny around her personal life after the release last year of her ex-husband Kevin Federline 's memoir.

RadarOnline.com can reveal car-crash pop icon Britney Spears is at the center of a celebrity rescue bid – this time with Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian positioning themselves as both emotional support and strategic partners convinced the pop star could become a billion-dollar brand in her own right.

And a recent sleepover at Kim's home was not relaxation, according to insiders, but a carefully timed show of solidarity arranged by Britney's management.

Sources told us the gathering was designed to lift Spears' spirits – while quietly introducing the idea of future collaborations, both on screen and in business.

But an insider said the night was deliberately low-key.

"Kim and Khloe were very intentional about making the evening feel calm and supportive, especially at a time when Britney feels like she is under renewed scrutiny from all sides," the source said.

"They kept things intimate and made sure the atmosphere was light and warm so Britney could let her guard down. Being around them gives her a feeling of security and female solidarity that she has not truly experienced in a long time."