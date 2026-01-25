Inside the Kardashian Clan's Plan to Save Britney Spears From Herself — And How They Are Convinced it Can Make Them All Billions
Jan. 25 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal car-crash pop icon Britney Spears is at the center of a celebrity rescue bid – this time with Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian positioning themselves as both emotional support and strategic partners convinced the pop star could become a billion-dollar brand in her own right.
Britney, 44, has been spending time with Kim, 45, and Khloé, 41, following renewed scrutiny around her personal life after the release last year of her ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir.
Spears and the Kardashians' Strategic Sleepover Solidarity
And a recent sleepover at Kim's home was not relaxation, according to insiders, but a carefully timed show of solidarity arranged by Britney's management.
Sources told us the gathering was designed to lift Spears' spirits – while quietly introducing the idea of future collaborations, both on screen and in business.
But an insider said the night was deliberately low-key.
"Kim and Khloe were very intentional about making the evening feel calm and supportive, especially at a time when Britney feels like she is under renewed scrutiny from all sides," the source said.
"They kept things intimate and made sure the atmosphere was light and warm so Britney could let her guard down. Being around them gives her a feeling of security and female solidarity that she has not truly experienced in a long time."
Reclaiming Independence After the Conservatorship
The source added the trio's relationship is expected to deepen.
"Britney has made it clear that she wants to build deeper friendships now that she is finally free to make her own choices," our insider said.
"For so long during the conservatorship she was cut off from forming relationships on her own terms, so simply deciding who she spends time with feels like a form of reclaiming her independence. With the controversy around Kevin's book resurfacing old wounds, having Kim and Khloe firmly supporting her has been an enormous source of comfort."
Although a pajama-clad photo shared online from the sleepover marked their first public moment together in more than a decade, Kim and Britney have known each other since the early 2000s, when Kim worked as an assistant to Paris Hilton.
Kim later offered informal guidance during the Free Britney movement, before Britney was released from the controversial conservatorship – which saw her life and cash controlled by her father Jamie Spears – in 2021.
The Billion-Dollar Commercial Opportunity Behind the Kardashian Partnership
Kevin, 47, has reignited controversy by claiming in his memoir he never supported the Free Britney movement and alleging disturbing behavior by his former wife.
Britney has described the book as "extremely hurtful and exhausting," while her spokesperson accused Kevin of profiting from renewed attacks now that child support payments have ended.
Against that backdrop, sources said the Kardashians see both an emotional and commercial opportunity.
"Kim and Khloe feel strongly that people still fail to grasp just how valuable Britney's name and story are," the insider said.
"In their view, she has never truly been in a position to capitalize on the fame she built, and much of the wealth generated around her has benefited everyone but her. They believe that bringing her into their reality world and reshaping her public narrative could unlock a staggering commercial opportunity – and possibly billions in revenue."
Britney's Future in Beauty, Wellness, and Financial Autonomy
The insider added discussions have already gone beyond television.
"They are already discussing the launch of shared beauty and wellness ventures specifically designed for women in their middle years," the source said.
"Britney's appeal with fans who have aged alongside her is still incredibly strong, and Kim and Khloe see that audience as largely overlooked by the industry. From their perspective, a carefully positioned partnership could grow into a multi-billion-dollar business."
Britney, the source added, is listening carefully.
"She has no desire to return to life on the road, but she is acutely aware that she needs long-term financial security and autonomy," an insider said.
"Looking at how the Kardashians transformed their personal stories into global enterprises has been eye-opening for her. For the first time, Brit feels that the level of control and influence they enjoy may finally be within her own reach."