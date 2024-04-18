Kanye West Named as Suspect in Battery Case After Man Allegedly Grabbed and 'Sexually Assaulted' Wife Bianca Censori: Report
Kanye West was named as a suspect in a battery case in California this week after he allegedly punched a man who allegedly grabbed and “sexually assaulted” the rapper’s wife, Bianca Censori, at a hotel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident reportedly transpired on Tuesday night inside the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, a rep for the Donda rapper claimed that the man whom West allegedly punched had “battered and sexually assaulted” Censori moments before West was said to have stepped in.
“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened,” the rapper’s rep said in a statement after the alleged incident on Tuesday night. “Bianca was physically assaulted.”
“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her,” West’s rep continued. “He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.”
“She was battered and sexually assaulted.”
West and Censori reportedly fled the scene shortly after the alleged altercations unfolded.
The startling incident at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in LA on Tuesday night came just hours after West and Censori faced backlash for a trip to Disneyland they took earlier in the day.
Censori, 29, raised eyebrows on Tuesday afternoon after she was seen wearing bandages on her feet instead of shoes at the amusement park.
Several critics questioned why Censori was allowed to enter the theme park given Disneyland’s strict rules about “inappropriate” clothing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the alleged battery incident in LA on Tuesday night would also not be the first time that West, 46, was accused of battery and assault.
A man named Justin Poplawski sued West over another alleged incident that took place back in January 2022 in LA.
Poplawski, an autograph seeker, claimed that West went wild and allegedly told him, “I’m going to make a f------ example out of you” while referencing his “f------ divorce” from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Poplawski also claimed that West struck him “several times” during the incident. Poplawski ultimately sued West for assault, battery, and negligence.
West later argued self-defense and requested that his assault accuser’s civil suit be thrown out.
“All of the purported causes of action in the Complaint are barred to the extent [West] acted in defense of himself and/or others,” the rapper’s lawyer wrote in a response to the lawsuit earlier this year.
West and Poplawski have since “agreed to mediate [the] matter," according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com last month. The docs, which were filed in LA on March 13, also included a mediation date of June 6, 2024.