'Effective Immediately': Kanye West's Donda Academy SHUT DOWN, Principal Emails Frantic Parents With News After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Meltdown

UPDATE: 10/27 at 9:50 AM — Kanye has reopened his academy. Hours after closing the doors for what was supposed to be the last time, the embattled star appeared to have a change of heart.

"Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!" an email from the principal to the parents read. "The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!"