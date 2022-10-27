'Effective Immediately': Kanye West's Donda Academy SHUT DOWN, Principal Emails Frantic Parents With News After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Meltdown
UPDATE: 10/27 at 9:50 AM — Kanye has reopened his academy. Hours after closing the doors for what was supposed to be the last time, the embattled star appeared to have a change of heart.
"Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!" an email from the principal to the parents read. "The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!"
Kanye West's Donda Academy has shut down, effective immediately. The principal of the canceled rapper's unaccredited school issued an email on Wednesday evening, informing students' parents there was no school for the rest of the year — a decision made by its founder, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together," the email read. "However , at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW."
As RadarOnline.com reported, parents of Ye's Donda Academy claimed they were forced to sign nondisclosure agreements before their children were allowed to attend the tuition-based school that reportedly costs $15k per year.
However, a consultant at the school denied those allegations, revealing families are asked to sign what they called “informal agreements."
The private academy, based in Simi Valley, CA, claimed to be fostering "the next generation of leaders” through “an ethic of integrity and care.”
But it has officially shut its doors in the wake of Ye's anti-Semitic meltdown.
Ye got canceled after he declared "death con 3 on Jewish people," only to later double down on his comments. Vogue, Balenciaga, his talent agency CAA, and Johnny Depp's attorney, who once represented him, have all vowed not to work with the rapper-turned-designer following his remarks.
Adidas also terminated their Yeezy partnership.
The German brand announced it would immediately “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies," adding, Adidas “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."
They concluded their statement, by writing, “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”
After ending their partnership, Ye was kicked out of Sketchers headquarters after showing up to the office "unannounced" and "uninvited" with a camera crew on Wednesday. The company is owned by a Jewish family and revealed it has no desire to work with the embattled artist.
"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices," a spokesperson said.
As for Ye, he claimed to be the happiest he's ever been on the heels of his self-destructing moves.