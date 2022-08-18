‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’

Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral.

“This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur (sic) size too, you just have to just dig through everything,” said the person who tweet the photo.