Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles.