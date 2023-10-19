EXPOSED: Kanye West’s Drops 5-Figure Sum to Cover Presidential Campaign Expenses, Trashes Ex-Treasurer for ‘Potentially Fraudulent’ Payment
Kanye West’s presidential campaign has less than $10k left despite the ex-billionaire recently coughing up a 5-figure sum to fund expenses.
RadarOnline.com has obtained an updated financial report submitted to the Federal Election Commission by the musician's Kanye 2020 committee.
In the report, Kanye listed his campaign’s receipts and expenses from July 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023. The campaign listed the committee had $23,142.22 on hand at the beginning of the time period and received $67,209 from Kanye personally.
The musician’s campaign listed disbursements of $80,351.22 which left it with only $10k in the bank.
The report said the campaign paid $10k to the law firm Chalmers, Adams, Backer & Kaufman, $15k to a firm named Green Elephant Consulting for “compliance consulting,” $13k to GSF Inc for accounting services and another $10k to an attorney named Bruce Fein and another $150 in bank fees.
The filing noted, “This payment to Bruce Fein was unauthorized, and made by then-treasurer Devin White who had been expressly instructed not to make it. The Committee believes this transaction is potentially fraudulent and a conversion of campaign funds to personal use, and is pursuing its options accordingly. The Committee will update the Commission further once resolved.”
Other payments made included $21,525 made to the ex-campaign treasurer Devin White.
The report said one payment of $10k to White was unauthorized.
“This payment made by former Treasurer Devin White to himself was unauthorized after being expressly instructed not to make it. The Committee believes this transaction is potentially fraudulent and a conversion of campaign funds to personal use, and is pursuing its options accordingly. The Committee will update the Commission further once resolved,” the report said.
The list of payments made also included $379 for a Washington hotel room and another $32.45 for food/beverage. The campaign spent another $323 on transportation expenses during the time period and another $10k to a separate law firm named Williams, Porter, Day & Neville.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the last report submitted by Kanye 2020, which covered April 2023 to June 2023, said the campaign had $124k at the start of the period but was left with only $23k at the end.
AS we first reported, the committee’s former attorney, Bruce Fein, and ex-treasurer Devin White previously claimed to have uncovered evidence of alleged fraud and malfeasance after reviewing the campaign’s spending.