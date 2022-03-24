What's She Hiding? Kamala Harris' New Press Secretary Caught Deleting More Than 10,000 Tweets

It appears Kirsten Allen did quite a bit of spring cleaning on her Twitter page before securing her role as Vice President Kamala Harris' new press secretary, allegedly deleting more than 10,000 posts weeks before accepting the job.

Allen had 17,880 tweets as of January 2, 2022, however the number drastically dropped to 7,286 tweets by January 10, according to analytics calculator Social Blade. Her hire came after the role had been vacant for months.