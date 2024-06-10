Kamala Harris CLASHES With Pro-Palestine Protestor During Heated Fundraising Dinner in Detroit — 'I'm Speaking Right Now!'
Vice President Kamala Harris clashed with a pro-Palestine protestor over the weekend during a heated Democratic fundraiser in Michigan, RadarOnline.com can report.
The tense confrontation unfolded on Saturday night as Vice President Harris gave a speech at a fundraising dinner in Detroit hosted by the Michigan Democratic Party.
According to Daily Mail, Harris was interrupted by a pro-Palestine heckler as she discussed her and President Joe Biden’s efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and Rafah.
“I'm speaking right now,” Vice President Harris reportedly responded as the protestor was escorted out of the venue. “I value and respect your voice, but I'm speaking right now.”
Harris then got back on track and went on to celebrate the news that four Israeli hostages were rescued by the Israel Defense Forces on Saturday.
“Thankfully four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight,” she said during the fundraiser. “And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today.”
Still, Saturday night in Detroit would not be the first time that Vice President Harris was confronted by pro-Palestine protestors amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.
The vice president was confronted again as she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! last Tuesday.
“You're a f---ing murderer!” one pro-Palestine protestor shouted at Harris as the night’s show was being taped. “How many babies have you killed?”
Several protestors also reported dubbed President Biden “Genocide Joe” and Vice President Harris “Killer Kamala.”
Meanwhile, Harris was reportedly joined by beloved actress Octavia Spencer during her time in Michigan over the weekend.
Spencer joined the vice president for several events across the Great Lakes State on Saturday, including an event at a book store in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
“One of the first things Joe and Kamala did when they took office was delivered checks directly into the pocket of millions of Americans,” the Hidden Figures star said. “$1,400 checks from the American Rescue Plan and another $300 a month per child per family.”
But Harris also raised eyebrows on Saturday night when she targeted ex-President Donald Trump during her speech at the Michigan Democratic Party’s fundraising dinner.
Harris cited Trump’s bombshell conviction in New York City and noted that “cheaters” like ex-President Trump “don’t like getting caught.”
“You know why he complains?” Vice President Harris charged. “Because the reality is, cheaters don't like getting caught.”
“Simply put, Donald Trump thinks he is above the law,” she continued. “This should be disqualifying for anyone who wants to be President of the United States.”