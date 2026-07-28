Kaitlan Collins Hits Out At Donald Trump Over Dylan Mulvaney Comparisons By Claiming her Success 'Bothers' Prez
July 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kaitlan Collins has hit back at Donald Trump after the president compared her appearance to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the CNN anchor, 34, responded the Commander-in-Chief's comments, made at Friday's White House Correspondents Dinner where Collins picked up an award, during an interview with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show.
'It's Important To Look Back At The Non-Answers We Get'
Trump said she reminded him of the viral Bud Light girl and posted a series of images that combined their likeness.
Collins said: "The fact that I got an award for it really bothered him clearly.
"When he is insulting me or when he is criticizing me... I just think in those moments, it's important to put the reminder back on the work, and non-answers we get."
Collins was one of the several journalists presented with an award at the dinner for her often critical coverage of the President.
During his speech Friday night, Trump took time to focus on Collins and her success.
He said: "I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award.
"It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake. But I didn't mind."
President 'Bombed On TV'
However, Collins is keen to separate the president’s sly digs from her actual reporting.
She explained: "It's not really about me and I don't want it to be about my reaction.
"I think if you let it become about that, then it becomes a back-and-forth between the two of us."
It also comes with the territory for the CNN host, who also often spars with Trump in the Oval Office.
"That happens pretty regularly inside the Oval Office. This is just a bigger venue where it was happening," she said of the insults at the dinner.
Collins added that it didn't appear the joke went over well in the room when Stewart asked if the President was "bombing as hard as it appeared on the TV."
She said that despite the event being packed with Trump's allies and cabinet members, it was "so quiet in the room during the president's remarks."
'I Am Microchipped Into Their Minds'
"Because of how much they respect him," quipped Stewart.
Collins responded, asking: "Who's to say?"
The president has frequently sparred with Collins in Oval Office press conferences, and he took several shots at her during his remarks Friday night.
"I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship," Trump said of Collins.
"But then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Mulvaney, 29, also slammed Trump for his comments regarding her likeliness to Collins.
"I've been kind of flying under the radar, keeping up a pretty low profile, just like doing my little musicals, singing, dancing," she noted. "And yet I am still his topic of conversation all these years later. And it seems to me that I might be like the one that got away for these men. Like, I am permanently burned into their retinas. I am microchipped into their minds."
Additionally, Mulvaney likened Trump's disdain for her to that of a recent hookup, admitting she was "ghosted last month by a hookup who I really liked."
Applying a lesson she learned from the relationship issues to the ridicule from the president, Mulvaney added, “So maybe I shouldn’t want to be professionally supported by an administration that doesn’t personally support me or so many others in this country.
"Food for thought. In fact, maybe being publicly mocked and criticized by this administration is actually like the greatest compliment of all, because it puts me in the company of some of like the most brilliant, empathetic people in our world today.”