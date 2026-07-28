Kaitlan Collins Hits Out At Donald Trump Over Dylan Mulvaney Comparisons By Claiming her Success 'Bothers' Prez

Trump said she reminded him of the viral Bud Light girl and posted a series of images that combined their likeness.

Collins said: "The fact that I got an award for it really bothered him clearly.

"When he is insulting me or when he is criticizing me... I just think in those moments, it's important to put the reminder back on the work, and non-answers we get."

Collins was one of the several journalists presented with an award at the dinner for her often critical coverage of the President.

During his speech Friday night, Trump took time to focus on Collins and her success.

He said: "I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award.

"It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake. But I didn't mind."