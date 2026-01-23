EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber 'Shockingly Ends Tour Plans' — 'One Day They Were Tossing Around Ideas… The Next He Flipped a Switch'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Yummy singer Justin Bieber was plotting a global 2026 concert tour, but the plug's been pulled – for now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sudden Silence Sparks Tour Freeze Speculation
One industry source put it bluntly: "It's like someone flipped a switch. One day, they were tossing around ideas, the next day... absolute silence. Total blackout."
Another insider, who's been in the room for previous tour planning, added: "People keep waiting for a green light, but nothing's moving. Justin isn't committing to a single thing right now – not a city, not a date, not even a theme."
Justin Prioritizes Well-Being Over Industry Pressure
Those close to Bieber said the superstar is doubling down on his well-being and emotional balance.
"He's protecting his mental space," one confidant told RadarOnline.com. "Justin refuses to jump back into the machine until it feels right."