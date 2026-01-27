Justin Baldoni Confessed to 'Forcing Himself on Women' During 'Disturbing' Conversation Heard By Blake Lively's Driver
Blake Lively's former driver claims Justin Baldoni confessed to "forcing himself on women" during a "disturbing" conversation, bombshell new reports claim.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kevin Alexander gave Baldoni a ride during the production of It Ends with Us, in which the director spoke of his alleged lurid behavior, which the driver overheard.
Lurid In-Car Comments About Women
The director is being sued by Lively for $160million over allegations of sexual harassment on-set of the 2024 film and for orchestrating an alleged "smear campaign" against her – all of which Baldoni has denied.
And in a deposition in court, Alexander recalled hearing Baldoni's comments while driving him, Lively, and her assistant Sophia Travaglia from the Gossip Girl star's apartment in New York to take them to a production office in New Jersey, where It Ends With Us was filmed, in the spring of 2023.
He claimed the actor openly discussed "his sexual relations with women," with Lively and Travaglia present.
Alexander also claimed in the deposition Baldoni revealed he had "forced himself on women" in the past and that Baldoni himself had also been "forced on" sexually by women.
'It Was Very Disturbing'
Alexander remarked in the deposition he was unable to "forget" the alleged exchange with Baldoni because it made him so "uncomfortable" that "it took (his) focus off driving."
He said, "To me, it was very out of the ordinary to meet somebody and talk like that in a vehicle. That's why it caught my attention."
The driver continued: "Basically, he kept talking about his sexual relations, and, again, I'm repeating myself, I believe, but, you know, he would force himself on women."
"If they said no, this, that, he would revert back. It was just disturbing," Alexander claimed in the deposition.
When he finally arrived at the New Jersey-based production office, Alexander claimed he approached Lively to voice his concerns about Baldoni, even going as far as to suggest that a "background check" be done on the actor/director.
He recalled: "When we got to the production office, which was down the road from that area, I pulled over, let everybody out.
"I stated to Blake, 'I feel very uncomfortable. Something is not right here.
"I would like to do a background check on him or something," and later to learned that he was the producer in production of this movie."
When asked if he remembered "anything else" about his alleged conversation with Baldoni, Alexander claimed in the deposition that Baldoni said "more stuff" but that he did not 'pay attention to it because (he) was focused on driving."
Alexander insisted the "key points" were Baldoni's alleged remarks about his sexual past with women.
"It is disturbing to me. You can't forget something like that," he noted.
Sigrid McCawley, a member of Lively’s legal team, said: "As stated, the newly unsealed evidence contains never-before-seen testimony, messages, and evidence from numerous eyewitnesses backing the claims in Ms. Lively’s lawsuit."
Representatives for Baldoni have yet to respond to the driver’s allegations.