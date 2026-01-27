Justin Baldoni Confessed to 'Forcing Himself on Women' During 'Disturbing' Conversation Heard By Blake Lively's Driver

The director is being sued by Lively for $160million over allegations of sexual harassment on-set of the 2024 film and for orchestrating an alleged "smear campaign" against her – all of which Baldoni has denied.

And in a deposition in court, Alexander recalled hearing Baldoni's comments while driving him, Lively, and her assistant Sophia Travaglia from the Gossip Girl star's apartment in New York to take them to a production office in New Jersey, where It Ends With Us was filmed, in the spring of 2023.

He claimed the actor openly discussed "his sexual relations with women," with Lively and Travaglia present.

Alexander also claimed in the deposition Baldoni revealed he had "forced himself on women" in the past and that Baldoni himself had also been "forced on" sexually by women.