'Violated' Taylor Swift Fuming Over Release of Private Texts After Being Dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Bitter Legal War — 'This Doesn't Sit Well with Her'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 8:43 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift has been left "violated" and "exposed" after her text messages were made public in Blake Lively's legal war with Justin Baldoni, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 36, is "fuming" over being dragged into the bitter war between the former It Ends with Us co-stars.
Swift 'Exposed' Over Leaked Private Messages
An insider said: "It's honestly been really hard for Taylor.
"Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn't hers anymore.
"That doesn’t sit well with her."
Last week, ahead of a summary judgment hearing, a judge unsealed several texts between Swift and former BFF Lively, which revealed the pop star's true feelings about Baldoni as well as a friendship "shift" between her and the actress.
In one of the court documents Swift texted Lively, ahead of the bombshell New York Times article that claimed Baldoni, 42, waged a smear campaign against the 38-year-old ex-Gossip Girl star.
"I think this b---h knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin," Swift, texted Lively, according to the documents.
Close Friendship Ruined
Another document revealed a tense exchange between the former besties, where they discussed their changing friendship dynamic.
The personal conversation began by Lively "checking in" to ask Swift if "everything (was) OK" since she had been feeling like a "bad friend" to the singer lately.
Lively went on to tell the Grammy winner that she was a "key person" during her public feud with Baldoni, but that she had a feeling "something may not be right."
After about an hour, Swift replied: "No you're not wrong, but it’s also not a big deal."
She also admitted to feeling "a little bit of a shift" in the way Lively talks to her in recent months.
While recognising how "all consuming" Lively’s legal battle with Baldoni must be, Swift told her that several of her last messages "felt like (she) was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees."
Changing Friendship Dynamic
Swift claimed that Lively wasn't acting like her usual self and said she missed her "funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself, not like. A plural unit."
The singer assured her friend that she didn't need to "apologise" and she just wanted her to "come back please."
Lively acknowledged that Swift was "right" and with a few more text exchanges they seemingly resolved things.
However, RadarOnline.com revealed the pair’s friendship "100 per cent over", as Swift cannot forgive her old best friend for involving her in the very public fallout with Baldoni.
An insider said: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.
"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."
Swift is the godmother to Lively's three eldest children with Ryan Reynolds, 48: James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five.
The insider added: "Taylor is done and Gigi is done with Blake, and she has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl's girl, and she loves her friends.
"She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back."