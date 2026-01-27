'Violated' Taylor Swift Fuming Over Release of Private Texts After Being Dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Bitter Legal War — 'This Doesn't Sit Well with Her'

An insider said: "It's honestly been really hard for Taylor.

"Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn't hers anymore.

"That doesn’t sit well with her."

Last week, ahead of a summary judgment hearing, a judge unsealed several texts between Swift and former BFF Lively, which revealed the pop star's true feelings about Baldoni as well as a friendship "shift" between her and the actress.

In one of the court documents Swift texted Lively, ahead of the bombshell New York Times article that claimed Baldoni, 42, waged a smear campaign against the 38-year-old ex-Gossip Girl star.

"I think this b---h knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin," Swift, texted Lively, according to the documents.