EXCLUSIVE: How Justin Baldoni Brawl is 'Breaking Up Hollywood Bromance Between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
One of Hollywood's most iconic bromances may be hitting a speed bump.
Sources told RadarOnline.com Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' friendship is showing signs of strain due to Reynolds and Blake Lively's ongoing war with actor-director Justin Baldoni.
Hugh Steps Back to Avoid Messy Legal Battles, Sources Say
"Hugh doesn't want to be caught in the middle of that," an insider explained. "He's loyal – but he has limits when it comes to messy legal battles."
Another source confirmed: "There's a sense Hugh's stepping back – for his own sanity."
Reynolds Keeps Reaching Out as Hugh Goes Silent, Insiders Sense Tension
Meanwhile, Reynolds reportedly keeps reaching out. "He's texting, calling, even trying to lock in plans," a source revealed. "But Hugh hasn't been returning his calls."
"It was subtle at first," one insider said. "A missed text here, a cooler response there. But people close to them can feel the tension."
In addition to trouble with Jackman, Lively has been facing issues with her former best friend, Taylor Swift.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the iconic singer has been left "violated" and "exposed" after her text messages were made public in Lively's legal war with Baldoni, according to new claims.
The singer, 36, is "fuming" over being dragged into the bitter war between the former It Ends with Us co-stars.