Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Justin Baldoni
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Justin Baldoni Brawl is 'Breaking Up Hollywood Bromance Between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds'

Justin Baldoni's legal brawl has been straining Hollywood as tensions reportedly split the Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds bromance.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni's legal brawl has been straining Hollywood as tensions reportedly split the Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds bromance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

One of Hollywood's most iconic bromances may be hitting a speed bump.

Sources told RadarOnline.com Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' friendship is showing signs of strain due to Reynolds and Blake Lively's ongoing war with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Steps Back to Avoid Messy Legal Battles, Sources Say

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Hugh Jackman has stepped back from Ryan Reynolds amid the latter's ongoing dispute with Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Hugh Jackman has stepped back from Ryan Reynolds amid the latter's ongoing dispute with Justin Baldoni.

Article continues below advertisement

"Hugh doesn't want to be caught in the middle of that," an insider explained. "He's loyal – but he has limits when it comes to messy legal battles."

Another source confirmed: "There's a sense Hugh's stepping back – for his own sanity."

Article continues below advertisement

Reynolds Keeps Reaching Out as Hugh Goes Silent, Insiders Sense Tension

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Paris Jackson has taken new legal action tied to Michael Jackson's estate as disputes over Michael's money intensify.

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Keeps Punching! Inside Michael Jackson's Daughter's Latest Legal Action to Grab King of Pop's Bucks

Meryl Streep has been facing resistance from her ex as she pursues marriage plans with Martin Short.

EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's Ex 'Blocking Her Desire to Get Married to Martin Short… ASAP!'

Article continues below advertisement
Reynolds continued reaching out to Jackman as insiders cited unanswered calls during tensions tied to Blake Lively and Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Reynolds continued reaching out to Jackman as insiders cited unanswered calls during tensions tied to Blake Lively and Baldoni.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Reynolds reportedly keeps reaching out. "He's texting, calling, even trying to lock in plans," a source revealed. "But Hugh hasn't been returning his calls."

"It was subtle at first," one insider said. "A missed text here, a cooler response there. But people close to them can feel the tension."

In addition to trouble with Jackman, Lively has been facing issues with her former best friend, Taylor Swift.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the iconic singer has been left "violated" and "exposed" after her text messages were made public in Lively's legal war with Baldoni, according to new claims.

The singer, 36, is "fuming" over being dragged into the bitter war between the former It Ends with Us co-stars.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.