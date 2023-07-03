Convicted Fraudster Julie Chrisley's July 4th Prison Menu Revealed!
Long gone are the days of family BBQs as Julie Chrisley will be making bologna sandwiches behind bars this Fourth of July, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. We obtained FMC Lexington's food menu, showing what the disgraced Chrisley Knows Best star will eat with her prison pals on Tuesday's holiday while serving her 7-year sentence behind bars.
Todd Chrisley's wife will start Independence Day with a well-balanced breakfast of oatmeal, pancakes, and whole wheat bread. She'll also be served coffee and skim milk to wash her meal down.
Lunch will be a hotch-potch of July 4th classics.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Julie's Kentucky prison will be serving BBQ chicken for lunch on the federal holiday, with BBQ tofu and soy burgers available for inmates who don't eat meat.
Lunch sides will include potato salad, baked beans, watermelon, and corn. Prisoners will also be served pie for dessert.
Julie's dinner will be bland with a make-it-yourself sandwich medley. Inmates will be given the choice of bologna meat or peanut butter and jelly packets and whole wheat bread.
They will also get sliced cheese, salad dressing, and mustard to add to their concoctions. Of course, no sandwich is complete without potato chips, which will also be served with dinner.
Unlike Josh Duggar's prison, Julie's facility won't be having any added extracurricular activities for its inmates; however, a representative for FMC Lexington tells RadarOnline.com that the convicted fraudster's family will be able to visit her if they choose — which is usually not allowed on Tuesdays.
"Visitation isn't scheduled on Tuesdays normally but we are having visitation tomorrow due to the federal holiday," the spokesperson revealed via email.
Julie and her husband checked into separate prisons on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.
While Julie is serving her time at the Kentucky facility, Todd is in lockup over 600 miles away at FPC in Pensacola. The Chrisley patriarch was slapped with 12 years behind bars for his fraud conviction.