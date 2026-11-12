EXCLUSIVE: Julie Andrews Sparks Concern After Rare Public Outing

The Oscar-winning Mary Poppins songbird – who delighted fans with her performances in musicals before a botched 1997 throat surgery wrecked her four-octave soprano voice and sent her into a devastating depression – seems to have already considered her mortality and said in 2019 that she wants the music played at her funeral to be "vibrant and joyous."

Four years earlier, Andrews admitted she was "still dealing" with the loss of hubby Blake Edwards, who passed away in 2010 at age 88 from pneumonia complications.

"There are days when it's perfectly wonderful and I am myself, and then it's suddenly – sock you in the middle of your gut and you think, 'Ah God I wish he were here,'" she said of her director spouse of 41 years.