EXCLUSIVE: Julie Andrews Sparks Concern After Rare Public Outing
Nov. 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Beloved Sound of Music legend Julie Andrews was spotted during a rare outing in the Hamptons, where the 91-year-old was being helped out of a vehicle, sparking fears her sad last days are here, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Julie's slowed everything way down these days and doesn't go out an awful lot," a source confided following the Oct. 16 sighting in New York. "Some of her loved ones do worry that she's a lot less nimble on her feet. She can have good days and bad days for sure."
Julie Andrews Reflects on Heartbreaking Loss
The Oscar-winning Mary Poppins songbird – who delighted fans with her performances in musicals before a botched 1997 throat surgery wrecked her four-octave soprano voice and sent her into a devastating depression – seems to have already considered her mortality and said in 2019 that she wants the music played at her funeral to be "vibrant and joyous."
Four years earlier, Andrews admitted she was "still dealing" with the loss of hubby Blake Edwards, who passed away in 2010 at age 88 from pneumonia complications.
"There are days when it's perfectly wonderful and I am myself, and then it's suddenly – sock you in the middle of your gut and you think, 'Ah God I wish he were here,'" she said of her director spouse of 41 years.
Inside Julie Andrews' Quiet Life Today
Speaking of Andrews' dwindling days, the insider said, "Most of the time she's relaxing at home, resting up and taking it easy. She has a lot of friends and family who come over to check up on her and enjoy lunches, afternoon tea and so on.
"She also reads a lot and enjoys keeping up with news events, watching movies and TV shows that take her fancy and enjoying strolls in the garden."
Julie Andrews Faces Growing Mobility Challenges
The source noted given her age, Andrews is "less mobile" than she used to be.
"She generally needs a cane or walker," the source said.
"But she's a very proud, classy character, and she bristles at suggestions that she's in any way incapable. As far as her conversation level and general sense of humor goes, Julie is still sharp as a tack. She's just living the best life she can right now and making every moment count."