“Joshua displayed a great deal of care and consideration as he interacted with them,” LaCount wrote. “He would patiently instruct his children, for example when it was time to clean up toys or tidy the area by encouraging and walking through the process with them and showing by example what he wanted them to do, patiently following through until the task was completed.”

LaCount also said Josh made sure to follow the rules put in place by the court. “He was given very specific guidelines relating to times of departure and return from work. He would set his alarm to make sure that he left exactly during the window that he was given. I do not recall that he ever violated any of the guidelines or rules that were set for him,” he said.