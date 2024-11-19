Josh Brolin Insists He Has ‘More Fun’ Now He’s Sober — Despite Being ‘Born to Drink’ and First Trying Drugs Aged 9

The Oscar-nominated star, who reveals in his book he first tried marijuana at age nine and did acid at 13, writes: "I was born to drink. I was birthed to drink. My mother drank exactly like I did, and I was raised to be a man and drink like the male equivalent of my mother."

Brolin, who previously had periods of sobriety, also reveals he attempted to keep his drinking away from his two eldest children, however, there was one moment where his drinking “crossed a line” and affected his kids.

He told the Sunday Times: "It was about taking care of animals and not being there to take care of an animal for a moment," and added the pets were "close" to dying.

"And I was, like, ‘That’s because of me,'" he added.