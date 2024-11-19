Josh Brolin Insists He Has ‘More Fun’ Now He’s Sober — Despite Being ‘Born to Drink’ and First Trying Drugs Aged 9
Josh Brolin is living it up now that he's sober after his long road with alcohol and drugs.
Just how Brolin ended up where he is today as he opened up about his personal struggles in his new memoir, From Under the Trunk.
The Oscar-nominated star, who reveals in his book he first tried marijuana at age nine and did acid at 13, writes: "I was born to drink. I was birthed to drink. My mother drank exactly like I did, and I was raised to be a man and drink like the male equivalent of my mother."
Brolin, who previously had periods of sobriety, also reveals he attempted to keep his drinking away from his two eldest children, however, there was one moment where his drinking “crossed a line” and affected his kids.
He told the Sunday Times: "It was about taking care of animals and not being there to take care of an animal for a moment," and added the pets were "close" to dying.
"And I was, like, ‘That’s because of me,'" he added.
The No Country for Old Men star shares son Trevor, 36, and daughter Eden, 29, with his first wife, Alive Adair. He also shares daughters Weslyn, six, and Chapel, three, with his current wife, Kathryn Boyd.
However, Brolin recalls the moment he realized he had to get sober. In 2013, the Hollywood star woke up hungover outside his home and remembered getting into a fight at a fast food drive-through.
He would then head over to his 99-year-old grandmother's deathbed which helped him realize he was halfway through his life.
He said: "I knew that was going to be the last time I drank," and joined Alcoholics Anonymous.
“I like getting older. It’s like a great excuse to finally go, ‘OK, just mellow out, you don’t need to constantly spin,’” Brolin shared.
Brolin added he now has “more fun” while he’s sober. He said: “There’s nothing that I go through that I am absolutely certain wouldn’t be worse if I was drinking.”
This is not the first time that the star has opened up on his addiction, especially the moment he knew it was time to get sober.
While on Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson's Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, Brolin touched on the final time he saw his grandmother alive.
He shared: "Everybody knew when I walked into the room, picked her head up and looked at me and smiled and that was it. I was done. I said, 'If this woman could get through 99 years on life's terms, how dare me?'"
He continued: "On life's terms. I said, 'How dare me', and I'd gotten away with, I was 45 years old and I'd gotten away with a lot, been in jail nine times, done a little bit of whatever.
"So I thought, I wonder if I could do that half of life like that and then do this half of life like this. Then I get to live two lives and not just one."
Now, after years of being sober, Brolin is happy where he is in his life.
He explained during the podcast: "I actually like my life. Not that I didn't before, because I loved it before, except when I would write indecipherable texts. That—I didn't like that."
