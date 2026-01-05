Your tip
JonBenet Ramsey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Dad John Goes Off on Conspiracy Theorists Who Claim Pop Star Katy Perry is Secretly the Murdered Child Beauty Queen

Photo of John Ramsey and Katy Perry
Source: Today/YouTube; MEGA

A conspiracy theory alleged Katy Perry is John Ramsey's deceased daughter, JonBenét.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

JonBenét Ramsey's dad, John Ramsey, went off on conspiracy theorists who insist Katy Perry is secretly his murdered daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an exclusive conversation, John put an end once and for all to the theory that the I Kissed a Girl singer is actually his daughter.

Some people have surmised she could be based on her eyebrows, jaw, and the bridge of her nose being similar to JonBenét's.

John Ramsey Slams 'Nonsense' Theory Katy Perry Is His Daughter

Photo of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry previously responded to the conspiracy theory she's JonBenét Ramsey.

When asked about the theory, John slammed it as "silliness" and "nonsense."

"You know, things I read in the book of Proverbs in the Bible, it basically says, 'Hey, there are fools in the world. Just keep them out of your life. You can't deal with them. Don't worry about them,'" he shared. "And I thought, you know, that's really good advice."

"'Cause it's true. and you can't let it bother you," he added.

Perry herself had jokingly responded to the rumors last year, commenting, "Wait, am I?" on a video that showed JonBenét morphing into her.

Why Were John and Patsy Ramsey Painted as Suspects in The Murder of Their Daughter?

Photo of John and Patsy Ramsey
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey claimed police thought he and Patsy 'didn't act right' which led them to be suspects in the murder of JonBenét.

Aside from discussing the pop star, Radar previously reported John shared his thoughts on why the cops painted him and his late wife, Patsy, as the initial suspects in the murder of JonBenét, alleging they thought they "didn't act right."

"The DA told us that years later, said, 'their whole case was you didn't act right that morning.' Between the time that we discovered JonBenét was missing and found her," he shared.

Investigators "made up their mind on day one" and decided they should "arrest him on probable cause," John explained.

What Did Police Mean By John and Patsy Ramsey Not 'Acting Right'?

Photo of John Ramsey
Source: Netflix

John Ramsey said the fact he 'didn't go crazy' made cops suspect.

When probed on what not acting "right" meant, John spilled, ""I read the so-called detective that was there that morning... I read her report... and she made observations that could be misread the wrong way. For example, she said John was casually going through the mail while we waited for the phone call [from the alleged kidnapper].

"Well, I was looking through the mail that was piled at the front of our door to see if there were any other communications from the kidnapper. That's what I was doing. She should have been doing that."

Once 10 a.m. arrived, which was the time the alleged kidnapper was supposed to phone him, John detailed the way he acted once again didn't sit well with the police.

"[The cop] said, 'Oh, 10 o'clock came and went, and John didn't go crazy.' 10 o'clock was when the note said, 'We will call you tomorrow at 10.' Well, I didn't know if tomorrow was the day we were in, or literally tomorrow," he shared.

John Ramsey Thought Cops Were In 'Way, Way Over Their Heads'

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: YouTube

Who killed JonBenét Ramsey remains unknown.

John elaborated, "Since we didn't get a call at 10 today, I assumed, my God, I gotta wait till 10 o'clock tomorrow. It's gonna be horrible. But because I didn't beat my head against the wall and jump up and down and scream at 10 o'clock that day. She thought I was acting weird."

"She was clueless," he continued. "She went later on national television and said, 'I knew John was guilty because I saw it in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow, what a talent that is.'"

John felt the cops were in "way, way over their heads" and that "the fact that they didn't accept help when they desperately needed it was just a total failure of leadership."

To date, JonBenét's murder remains unsolved.

