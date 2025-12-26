Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Katy Perry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Mentoring Justin Trudeau's Teen Son — Pop Queen Gives Xavier 'Tough Love' After His Rap Video Flopped

katy perry mentors justin trudeaus son xavier rap video flops
Source: MEGA; @JUSTINPJTRUDEAU/INSTAGRAM

Katy Perry mentors Justin Trudeau's teen son Xavier, giving tough love after his rap video flop.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pop queen Katy Perry is quietly advising beau Justin Trudeau's 18-year-old son, Xavier Trudeau, after the rapper's latest video was dragged online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She told him she's been slammed many times before and knows how to survive it," said one music insider. "She's smoothing rough edges – without crushing his confidence."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Katy's Advice

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry mentors justin trudeaus son xavier rap video flops
Source: MEGA; @JUSTINPJTRUDEAU/INSTAGRAM

Katy Perry quietly has been mentoring Justin Trudeau's son, Xavier Trudeau, after his rap video was dragged online.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said Perry has already connected Xav with producers, offered to hear demos and shared Hollywood's sacred advice: Ignore the comments section.

"She's not trying to take over," the insider insisted. "She's nudging. She's mentoring. And she's honest."

Article continues below advertisement

Romance History

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna's Momager Makeover! Former Housewife Plotting 'Full-scale Campaign' to Turn Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Into the Next Kardashian

Hilary Duff has been left blindsided after Frankie Muniz revived an old feud about their friendship.

EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff 'Blindsided' as Frankie Muniz Revives Old Feud by Revealing How Their Friendship Was 'Ruined' — 'She Has Zero Interest in Revisiting Teenage Trauma'

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry mentors justin trudeaus son xavier rap video flops
Source: MEGA

Sources said Perry gives Xavier tough love and connects him with producers.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An industry manager said of the former American Idol judge, "Katy's giving him the tough love he desperately needs."

Perry and the former Canadian Prime Minister recently went public with their romance in late 2025, after nonstop romance rumors.

The two reportedly started dating in the summer of 2025 and were even spotted out together at dinner and in Paris.

Their relationship was confirmed through Instagram photos of them together.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.