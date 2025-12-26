EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Mentoring Justin Trudeau's Teen Son — Pop Queen Gives Xavier 'Tough Love' After His Rap Video Flopped
Dec. 26 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Pop queen Katy Perry is quietly advising beau Justin Trudeau's 18-year-old son, Xavier Trudeau, after the rapper's latest video was dragged online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She told him she's been slammed many times before and knows how to survive it," said one music insider. "She's smoothing rough edges – without crushing his confidence."
Katy's Advice
Sources said Perry has already connected Xav with producers, offered to hear demos and shared Hollywood's sacred advice: Ignore the comments section.
"She's not trying to take over," the insider insisted. "She's nudging. She's mentoring. And she's honest."
Romance History
An industry manager said of the former American Idol judge, "Katy's giving him the tough love he desperately needs."
Perry and the former Canadian Prime Minister recently went public with their romance in late 2025, after nonstop romance rumors.
The two reportedly started dating in the summer of 2025 and were even spotted out together at dinner and in Paris.
Their relationship was confirmed through Instagram photos of them together.