EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Taylor Thomas Arrested After Alleged Police Assault
Oct. 19 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Jonathan Taylor-Thomas' shocking arrest is just the latest wrench thrown in the legacy of the kids on the beloved and long-running Tim Allen family sitcom Home Improvement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old former child star was locked up for 34 hours at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station after he allegedly interfered with a DUI investigation in Westlake Village.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas Arrested After Clash With Cops
JTT – as he was once known – allegedly "kicked a deputy in the stomach" when the driver of the car he was riding in was being administered a field sobriety test.
Cops said the '90s teen idol "continually exited the vehicle and approached the deputies, distracting them from their investigation," according to a police press release.
Thomas was arrested, transported, and booked on charges of obstruction and public intoxication. He was released the following day and his arrest was legally downgraded to a "detention." The case is still pending review by prosecutors.
Thomas disappeared from Hollywood after Home Improvement ended its eight-year run in 1999, pursuing an Ivy League degree and other interests.
"I never took the fame too seriously," he once said. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me."
'Home Improvement' Stars' Troubled Legal Histories
But his embarrassing arrest now adds to the ugly rap sheets racked up by his TV brothers, Zachery Ty Bryan, 45, and Taran Noah Smith, 42.
Bryan was sentenced to 16 months in jail without probation in February following his sixth arrest in five years on convictions ranging from DUI to felony assault.
Smith, 42, famously sued his parents when he was 18 in 2001, alleging they spent a large portion of the money he earned on Home Improvement from his trust fund. He eventually won control over the remaining money.
Tim Allen Addresses 'Home Improvement' Reunion Challenges
In 2012, he pleaded no contest to a wet reckless charge and guilty to drug possession. His plea bargain included three years' probation.
Allen recently said the possibility of a Home Improvement reunion seems remote, given the boys' combined issues.
"There are some personality problems right now with the boys," he said. "They've got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them.
"That's a little challenging right now, to put it mildly."