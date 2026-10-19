EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Taylor Thomas Arrested After Alleged Police Assault

JTT – as he was once known – allegedly "kicked a deputy in the stomach" when the driver of the car he was riding in was being administered a field sobriety test.

Cops said the '90s teen idol "continually exited the vehicle and approached the deputies, distracting them from their investigation," according to a police press release.

Thomas was arrested, transported, and booked on charges of obstruction and public intoxication. He was released the following day and his arrest was legally downgraded to a "detention." The case is still pending review by prosecutors.

Thomas disappeared from Hollywood after Home Improvement ended its eight-year run in 1999, pursuing an Ivy League degree and other interests.

"I never took the fame too seriously," he once said. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me."