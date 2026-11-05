Jon Gosselin Blames Ex Kate for Bitter Family Divide — and Claims Their Kids Were Led to Believe He Didn't Want to See Them

During a Tuesday, November 3, appearance on the Legally Goff podcast, Jon revealed that the last time he was part of his children's everyday lives was in 2008, when his now 26-year-old twins were eight and his 22-year-old sextuplets were five.

After he moved out of the family's home amid the former couple's divorce, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star said he could only steal moments with his children out of the public eye, when they weren't constantly being filmed for the spinoff, Kate Plus 8.

"I literally would go to their school and see them, and I know they're under pressure from their mother. So I'd just leave, like, little nuances in their locker because they had open lockers from the private school," he shared.

"And I'd go to lunch with my six and just sit there, and that's like when I had visitation, but I could always go to school and have lunch with my kids. I'd just sit at their lunch table. They were so little," he recalled.