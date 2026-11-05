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Home > News > Kate Gosselin

Jon Gosselin Blames Ex Kate for Bitter Family Divide — and Claims Their Kids Were Led to Believe He Didn't Want to See Them

Photo of Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin and sextuplets
Source: LEGALLY GOFF PODCAST/YOUTUBE; @KATEPLUSMY8/INSTAGRAM

Jon Gosselin described in great detail how his children were allegedly turned against him.

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Nov. 4 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET

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Jon Gosselin has unleashed a blistering barrage of accusations against "evil" ex-wife Kate Gosselin, alleging she turned six of their eight children against him so viciously that some have become virtual strangers to him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following their bitter 2009 breakup, Kate kept the TLC cameras rolling with the couple's twins and sextuplets, while Jon, 49, claimed he was slowly pushed out of his children's lives as his ex-wife allegedly convinced them that their dad no longer wanted anything to do with them.

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Jon Gosselin Hasn't Been a Daily Part of His Kids' Lives Since 2008

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Photo of Jon Gosselin
Source: LEGALLY GOFF PODCAST/YOUTUBE

Jon Gosselin described how his time with his kids plunged after he left the family's reality show.

During a Tuesday, November 3, appearance on the Legally Goff podcast, Jon revealed that the last time he was part of his children's everyday lives was in 2008, when his now 26-year-old twins were eight and his 22-year-old sextuplets were five.

After he moved out of the family's home amid the former couple's divorce, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star said he could only steal moments with his children out of the public eye, when they weren't constantly being filmed for the spinoff, Kate Plus 8.

"I literally would go to their school and see them, and I know they're under pressure from their mother. So I'd just leave, like, little nuances in their locker because they had open lockers from the private school," he shared.

"And I'd go to lunch with my six and just sit there, and that's like when I had visitation, but I could always go to school and have lunch with my kids. I'd just sit at their lunch table. They were so little," he recalled.

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Jon Gosselin Initially Had Full Visitation With His Kids

Photo of Gosselin kids
Source: @KATEPLUSMY8/INSTAGRAM

Jon Gosselin claimed he initially had close relationships with his children following his divorce.

Jon's time with his children became more limited over time. They were often filming their reality show, while he said he worked multiple jobs to pay for child support.

"When I used to have full custody or my full visitation, I'd get the twins. I'd get everybody, and my house could have accommodated, and we had fun. We lived in the woods, and we'd build campfires and do all this stuff," he reminisced about the years following the divorce.

"Around when Mady and Cara were 13, they just stopped coming. I don't know why," he noted. "I think I know. It's parental alienation. Something happened.

"They've never explained it to me. And I just want that conversation," he shared with host Brooke Goff.

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'My Ex-Wife Is So Evil That I Have Nightmares'

Photo of Kate, Mady and Cara Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin revealed he hasn't seen or spoken to his twin daughters since they were 13.

"But walking around for 13 years not knowing has pretty much eaten my soul away. Why haven't my kids come? Did I do something so detrimental, so murderous, so horrible that it's unspeakable? I don't know. Just tell me if I did," Jon said.

"I believe my ex-wife is so evil that I have nightmares about what she actually told them about me," he speculated about why his twins cut him out of their lives. "Because if you look at pictures of us together from 13 and before, it's like we're so close. Like, I was so close to Cara, and my mom was so close to my twins. It's unbelievable."

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'I Was Just Cut Out of Their Lives'

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Photo of Hannah and Collin Gosselin, Jon Gosselin
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Hannah and Collin Gosselin began living with their dad in 2018 and are the only children close to him today.

Hannah eventually moved in with Jon in 2018. The same year, the former IT worker gained custody of her fellow sextuplet, Collin, two years after Kate shipped him off to live in a mental institution. He's since lobbied serious accusations of both physical and emotional abuse by his mom.

As for Jon's interactions with the rest of the sextuplets, "2018 is the last time I saw Joel, Aiden, Alexis, and Leah."

"Like, like one day I was an all-active, everyday parent, and it's upsetting, I know, and people are going to hate hearing this, but, you know, I was just cut out of their lives," Jon explained to Goff.

"They, I guess, believe the narrative of TLC that I'm a s------ and that I don't want to see them," he said. "And just like Kate told Collin I don't want to see him, and Kate in court told me that Collin doesn't want to see me, and then I didn't hear from him for five years."

"I believe that's exactly what she said to Mady and Cara, and that's their mother, and they believed her, and that was it," he added. "And the same thing with the other four."

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