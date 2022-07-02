As Johnny Depp celebrates his legal win in the bombshell defamation case against his estranged ex-wife Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean star hit another snag.

Despite coming out victorious in the highly-publicized case during which he proved the Aquaman actress was not telling the truth about having already donated $3.5 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the actor has been ordered to shell out $38,000 to the nonprofit for the time they spent pulling the documentation.