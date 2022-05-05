Smiling Johnny Depp Blasts Bob Marley's 'War' As He Rolls Into Court For Day Two Of Amber Heard's Testimony
Johnny Depp seemed unfazed and ready for battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor smiled big and blasted Bob Marley's 1976 song War from his car as he arrived at the Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom on Thursday for the second day of Heard's testimony.
Wearing a dark-colored suit and tie with a blue button-up, Depp rolled down the backseat window of his SUV to greet supporters who were waiting outside of the courthouse. Waving and flashing his pearly whites, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made his appreciation known.
However, it was hard to ignore the carefully chosen hit he was bumping on his way into court.
As Radar reported, Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote, in which she identified herself as a domestic abuse survivor. He claimed her accusations are false and cost him several movie roles.
Heard countersued him for $100 million, alleging he tried to tarnish her reputation.
When the Aquaman actress, 36, addressed the court on day two of her testimony, she broke down crying while detailing an alleged physical altercation with Depp that she said occurred inside a Tokyo hotel room in January 2015, shortly before their marriage.
The actor did not make eye contact with his ex-wife as she detailed the story, claiming he was "wailing" on her as he pinned her to the ground.
Heard also cried while telling the jury that Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during a fight in Australia. According to the actress, he repeatedly stated that he was going to "f------" kill her during the alleged incident.
While the majority of the courtroom cringed at her allegations, Depp appeared to chuckle.
The 21 Jump Street actor has denied being abusive with Heard.
He took the stand last month and told a different story. Depp claimed he was the one who was physically abused during their relationship.
The trial is expected to last for several more weeks.