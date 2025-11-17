Your tip
Megyn Kelly In Hot Water: Comedian John Oliver Attacks Right-winger for Questioning Whether Epstein Was 'A Pedophile'

Composite photo of John Oliver, Jeffrey Epstein and Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly said Jeffrey Epstein 'wasn't into, like, eight-year-olds.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

John Oliver has lambasted Megyn Kelly after the conservative pundit seemingly questioned whether the disgraced financier was a pedophile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly shocked listeners on her show when she declared, "I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything. And this person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile."

What Did Megyn Kelly Say?

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Kelly claimed Epstein 'was not a pedophile' in the eyes of someone who was 'very, very close' to his case.

She added at the time: "This is this person’s view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."

It should be noted the age of consent in Florida, where many of Epstein's alleged crimes occurred, is 18.

John Oliver Unleashes on Megyn Kelly

Photo of John Oliver
Source: MEGA

Oliver told his viewers to 'kill him' if he ever began doing 'pedophile math.'

Oliver began to unleash on Kelly after airing her sordid comments to his viewers.

"Yeah, that clip starts with I know someone who’s super in the middle of all the Epstein s---, and it somehow gets sketchier from there," he said.

"Because if I am understanding you there, and I am definitely not, Epstein wasn't into eight-year-olds. He was just into very young teens who could pass for even younger, while also to passers by, still somehow managing to look legal," he continued. "And you felt this was an important legal distinction to bring up to your 'Yes, and'-ing friend here."

While Oliver admitted he's "no stranger to sharing upsetting numbers" with viewers of his program, HBO's Last Week Tonight, he asked they do him a favor and "kill" him if he ever begins doing "pedophile math."

John Oliver Goes Off on Donald Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Epstein called Trump 'dangerous' in a leaked email.

Epstein has been a hot topic as of late, as there has been a push for the Epstein Files to be released to the public.

Recently, some of the sex offender's emails were leaked, including one in which he labeled Donald Trump as "dangerous," said "none" were "as bad" as him, and noted Trump had "not one decent cell in his body."

"When even the guy running the Pervert Express to Crime Island thinks that you are a d---, that has got to sting," Oliver jibed in response. "I know that Trump seems to be immune to shame. But c’mon! At some point, he’s going to look at himself in the mirror, and even if briefly, think: ‘None as bad as me?!’ Captain Freak of the Floating Sex Dungeon thinks I am the worst? F---, that is rough."

The Call for the Epstein Files to Be Released

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The House is expected to vote this week on whether or not to force the Department of Justice to release the Epstein Files.

Speaker Mike Johnson recently informed reporters the House will vote this week on a resolution that will insist the Department of Justice release the long-guarded Epstein Files.

The bill was formed by Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, and last week, they got 218 signatures, the number required to force a vote.

All Democrats in the House have thrown their support behind the bill, and, to date, four Republican names have appeared on it: Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert.

If the resolution does pass, it will still have to go through the Senate in order to get to Trump. He could still veto it once it arrives on his desk.

