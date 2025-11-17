Megyn Kelly In Hot Water: Comedian John Oliver Attacks Right-winger for Questioning Whether Epstein Was 'A Pedophile'

Kelly shocked listeners on her show when she declared, "I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything. And this person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein , in this person’s view, was not a pedophile."

John Oliver has lambasted Megyn Kelly after the conservative pundit seemingly questioned whether the disgraced financier was a pedophile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly claimed Epstein 'was not a pedophile' in the eyes of someone who was 'very, very close' to his case.

It should be noted the age of consent in Florida, where many of Epstein's alleged crimes occurred, is 18.

She added at the time: "This is this person’s view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."

Oliver told his viewers to 'kill him' if he ever began doing 'pedophile math.'

Oliver began to unleash on Kelly after airing her sordid comments to his viewers.

"Yeah, that clip starts with I know someone who’s super in the middle of all the Epstein s---, and it somehow gets sketchier from there," he said.

"Because if I am understanding you there, and I am definitely not, Epstein wasn't into eight-year-olds. He was just into very young teens who could pass for even younger, while also to passers by, still somehow managing to look legal," he continued. "And you felt this was an important legal distinction to bring up to your 'Yes, and'-ing friend here."

While Oliver admitted he's "no stranger to sharing upsetting numbers" with viewers of his program, HBO's Last Week Tonight, he asked they do him a favor and "kill" him if he ever begins doing "pedophile math."