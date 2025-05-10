John Cleese Admits He 'Actively Thinks About' Suspending Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller 'By The Neck'
British comedian and actor John Cleese has admitted to wanting to hang former President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller by the neck.
The Monty Python star's comment was in response to Miller's recent comments about potentially suspending the constitutional right of habeas corpus for migrants in federal custody.
On May 10, 2025, Cleese expressed his disdain for Miller's comments in a post that read, "I see Stephen Miller says he is actively thinking about suspending 'habeas corpus…' As this has been the keystone of the Rule of Law for centuries, I'd like to suggest that we actively think about suspending Stephen Miller… Preferably by the neck."
The dark humor and stark imagery in Cleese's message have since gone viral, igniting discussions among the right and the left.
Social media reactions to the Monty Python legend's post have ranged from shock to approval.
Many users on platforms like X and BlueSky have eagerly shared Cleese's comment, applauding the comedian for his irreverent take on a serious issue.
One user on X shared the Rat Race actor's post and wrote: "Only John Cleese could take a political situation and turn it into this much-needed absurdity."
A second person referred to Miller as a vampire and joked: "Nothing a garlic-lined sarcophagus can't fix."
Another person commented: "Sounds like a threat. Maybe we should do what the U.K. plans on doing and extradite peeps from the U.K. for prosecution of online speech and offensive memes."
Miller, speaking from the White House, said the administration was "actively looking" into whether the country's immigration issues were grounds to take extreme measures.
He said: "The border crisis is a form of invasion, and that gives us legal grounds to pursue every possible remedy."
The Trump chief also pointed out how recent court decisions have made it difficult for immigration authorities to expedite removals.
The conservative White House staffer told reporters: "Well, the Constitution is clear, and that, of course, is the supreme law of the land, that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion. So, I would say that's an option we're actively looking at.
"Look, a lot of it depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not. At the end of the day, Congress passed a body of law, known as the Immigration and Nationality Act, which stripped Article III courts, that's the judicial branch, of jurisdiction over immigration cases.
"So, Congress actually passed, it's called jurisdiction-stripping legislation. It passed a number of laws that say that the Article III courts aren't even allowed to be involved in immigration cases."