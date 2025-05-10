John Cleese Admits He 'Actively Thinks About' Suspending Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller 'By The Neck'

Miller, speaking from the White House, said the administration was "actively looking" into whether the country's immigration issues were grounds to take extreme measures.

He said: "The border crisis is a form of invasion, and that gives us legal grounds to pursue every possible remedy."

The Trump chief also pointed out how recent court decisions have made it difficult for immigration authorities to expedite removals.

The conservative White House staffer told reporters: "Well, the Constitution is clear, and that, of course, is the supreme law of the land, that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion. So, I would say that's an option we're actively looking at.

"Look, a lot of it depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not. At the end of the day, Congress passed a body of law, known as the Immigration and Nationality Act, which stripped Article III courts, that's the judicial branch, of jurisdiction over immigration cases.

"So, Congress actually passed, it's called jurisdiction-stripping legislation. It passed a number of laws that say that the Article III courts aren't even allowed to be involved in immigration cases."