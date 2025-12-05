Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > MSNBC

MS NOW War Erupts: Joe Scarborough and Wife Mika Brzezinski Battling Rival Rachel Maddow Over Popularity as Network Undergoes Massive Rebrand

Rachel Maddow and Morning Joe team
Source: MSNBC/YOUTUBE/mega

MS Now evening host Rachel Maddow is said to be at war with her 'Morning Joe' counterparts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

There's a war brewing at the newly renamed MS Now network, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with tensions growing between morning hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and evening star Rachel Maddow.

And it's all reportedly over their equally growing egos.

Article continues below advertisement

Battle of the Network Stars

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
Source: MSNBC/YOUTUBE

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski think they should be recognized for their success...

After the network formerly known as MSNBC rebranded as MS Now, executives made Maddow the focal point of programming.

That apparently didn't sit well with married couple Scarborough and Brzezinski, who co-host Morning Joe and consider themselves the real network stars.

"Let's be honest, the tension is real," said Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Joe and Mika run their show like a cozy morning salon, but everyone knows Rachel is the boss."

And she has the ratings and bankroll to back it up. Morning Joe airs five days a week, drawing an average of 625,000 viewers. Its married hosts are rumored to be paid $8 to 10million a year.

Article continues below advertisement

Master of the House

rachel maddow
Source: MSNBC/YOUTUBE

Maddow is the top draw on the liberal news network.

Meanwhile, Maddow airs just once a week – on Monday night in prime time. Yet she enjoys a much larger audience of nearly 2million viewers, and commands a whopping $25million a year salary.

Shuter said Maddow gloats about being the network's top draw, and doesn't plan on sharing her wealth anytime soon.

"Her team guards that primetime territory the way Fort Knox guards gold, and that alone creates sparks," Shuter said. "You can feel the vibes shift the second Morning Joe grabs a big story.

"They're all under the same roof, but trust me - Rachel's universe has gravity, and everyone else orbits around it."

Article continues below advertisement

Missing in Action

rachel maddow
Source: CBS

She is also the highest paid staffer

While all may seem copacetic on-air, network bigwigs are getting worried, especially after Scarborough and Brzezinski have been M.I.A. from their morning talk show – and insiders now claim the couple's increasingly high number of absences has sparked a "workplace meltdown" as the network scrambles to cover for them.

Prior to the network's rebrand to MS NOW, Scarborough and Brzezinski racked up numerous absences from Morning Joe.

Between May 27 and November 15, the married duo reportedly appeared together in just 70 of 124 episodes.

Scarborough couldn't be found for 29 episodes, and Brzezinski was absent from 41, which worked out to about one missed show every three days.

In July alone, Brzezinski missed two straight weeks of episodes.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Tara Reid

Tara Reid Heard Slurring Words in Frantic 911 Call Before 'American Pie' Star's Collapse in Chicago Hotel Amid 'Drink Spiking' Claims

rfk and olivia nuzzi

RFK Jr.'s 'Mistress' Done at Vanity Fair: Olivia Nuzzi Out of a Job Again as More Shock Details of Alleged Affair With Trump Pal Emerge

Empty Chairs at Empty Tables

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
Source: mega

Scarborough and Brzezinski have been missing in action.

Shuter reports the duo's inconsistent schedules have "frustrated" staffers, many of whom have been working at the show for years, and have led to "chaos" behind the scenes.

"There’s no leadership," a senior producer claimed to Shuter. "Every day is a scramble. Who’s hosting? What’s the tone? Who’s running the ship? No one knows."

"They have special deals, endless vacation time – but this summer went too far," a separate source claimed. "We're headed into an election year, and we're stuck with empty chairs."

After months of irregular appearances on their own show, Brzezinski and Scarborough swiftly changed their tune and began showing up to their home studio regularly, starting on November 12, mere days before parent company Comcast offloaded the network onto a new spin-off company, Versant.

Since then, they've clocked their longest consecutive streak of appearances since Memorial Day at three weeks and counting.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.