MS NOW War Erupts: Joe Scarborough and Wife Mika Brzezinski Battling Rival Rachel Maddow Over Popularity as Network Undergoes Massive Rebrand

After the network formerly known as MSNBC rebranded as MS Now, executives made Maddow the focal point of programming.

That apparently didn't sit well with married couple Scarborough and Brzezinski, who co-host Morning Joe and consider themselves the real network stars.

"Let's be honest, the tension is real," said Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Joe and Mika run their show like a cozy morning salon, but everyone knows Rachel is the boss."

And she has the ratings and bankroll to back it up. Morning Joe airs five days a week, drawing an average of 625,000 viewers. Its married hosts are rumored to be paid $8 to 10million a year.