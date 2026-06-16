EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Writes Jailhouse Letter Claiming He's Being Blackmailed Over His Deported Mexican Husband — 'Bullsh** Drama'

"Not only have I been Trying to get Trump's Attention FOR the Last 8 years, but Now I Have lost the Ability to get the white Houses eyes on my Social Media," Maldonado-Passage wrote in his letter, referring to his efforts to try and get President Trump to pardon him.

Maldonado-Passage then revealed he's been in "the SHU (Special Housing Unit) now FOR 58 days. All because A Prison Guard OF 26 years Wrote President Trump A letter asking Him to Sign my Clemecy OR grant me A Pardon. The prison Fired Him And put me in the SHU, Trying to Send me to another prison."

The 63-year-old then claimed the people he put in "charge of my social media," have "teamed up with the Former chair OF the Libertarian Party 'Angela' and is Holding my Accounts Hostage, giving me the option to quit giving my Mexican Husband my monetization money And leave Him And get my Accounts to Resume Active, OR they Will no longer post And Keep the passwords."

In 2024, Maldonado-Passage revealed he had proposed to fellow inmate Jorge Marquez Flores while behind bars.