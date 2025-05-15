BREAKING: 'James Bond' Legend Joe Don Baker Dead at 89 — Family Releases Emotional Statement Calling The Late Actor 'A Beacon of Kindness and Generosity'

The Texas-born star pulled off the rare feat of appearing in three Bond films – first as the villain Brad Whitaker in 1987’s The Living Daylights, then as CIA agent Jack Wade in two Pierce Brosnan-led installments.

In a touching statement, Baker’s family praised him as "a beacon of kindness and generosity" who "touched many lives with his warmth and compassion, leaving an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him."

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.