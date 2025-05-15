BREAKING: 'James Bond' Legend Joe Don Baker Dead at 89 — Family Releases Emotional Statement Calling The Late Actor 'A Beacon of Kindness and Generosity'
Joe Don Baker, famed for playing two different characters in the James Bond series, has died at 89.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor died on May 7, 2025, with the news only being made public today.
The Texas-born star pulled off the rare feat of appearing in three Bond films – first as the villain Brad Whitaker in 1987’s The Living Daylights, then as CIA agent Jack Wade in two Pierce Brosnan-led installments.
In a touching statement, Baker’s family praised him as "a beacon of kindness and generosity" who "touched many lives with his warmth and compassion, leaving an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him."
The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
More on Baker's Early Life and Film Career
Born on February 12, 1936, Baker was raised in Groesbeck, Texas, where he excelled in football and basketball at Groesbeck High School.
His athletic talent earned him a scholarship to North Texas State College, where he joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and graduated in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
In 1994, he was honored with the Distinguished Alumni award from the college, now known as the University of North Texas.
After serving two years in the U.S. Army, he moved to New York City to study at the Actors Studio – where he became a lifelong member.
During this time, he honed his craft in the vibrant New York theater scene. He later relocated to Los Angeles, where his acting career steadily gained momentum.
Starting with small television roles, he progressed to leading man parts and eventually became a respected character actor.
Over his lengthy career, which lasted until his retirement in 2012, Baker appeared in 57 films, starring in titles like Walking Tall and Mitchell.
He also had notable supporting roles in films such as Charley Varrick and three James Bond movies. His accolades further include winning the Robert Altman Award for Mud and earning a nomination for the miniseries George Wallace.
On television, he starred in the popular series Eischied and delivered a critically acclaimed performance in the British series Edge of Darkness – which garnered him a Best Actor nomination from the British Academy of Television.
Baker was married to Marlo Baker from 1969 to 1980 and reportedly did not have any children.
A funeral service celebrating his life is scheduled for Tuesday in Mission Hills, California.