'It Doesn't Matter': Stuttering President Joe Biden Struggles to Pronounce Acronym for Pacific Islands Infrastructure Initiative

President Joe Biden struggled to pronounce a simple acronym this week.

Sep. 26 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden struggled to pronounce a simple acronym as he addressed a roundtable of leaders from the Pacific Islands this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come as the 80-year-old president continues his reelection campaign to retain the White House next year, Biden struggled to pronounce the acronym for the Pacific Islands Infrastructure Initiative on Monday.

Biden struggled to pronounce the acronym for the Pacific Islands Infrastructure Initiative on Monday.

According to the New York Post, the verbal blunder took place as President Biden met with Pacific Island leaders to discuss the toll of climate change on their regions and to announce the new initiative to help the islands prepare for climate change’s future effects.

“Today I’m pleased to announce we’re working with Congress to invest $40 billion in our Pacific Islands Infrastructure Initiative,” the president said during the 18-member forum on Monday.

“We call it the P, PI – anyways, it doesn’t matter what we call it but that’s what it is,” Biden stuttered. “I was gonna get back to acronyms and I’m gonna withstand not doing that.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s verbal blunder during the Pacific Islands Forum on Monday came just a few days after the 80-year-old president walked into a flag during a United Nations meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“We call it the P, PI – anyways, it doesn’t matter what we call it but that’s what it is,” Biden stammered.

Biden then appeared to snub the Brazilian president when he walked off the UN stage without shaking da Silva’s hand.

The president’s recent gaffes and verbal blunders come amid growing calls for Biden to drop out of next year’s presidential race due to his age.

Journalist David Ignatius penned an open column in the Washington Post earlier this month calling for Biden to end his 2024 reelection campaign.

Ignatius cited the president’s current age – as well as the fact that Biden would be 86 at the end of his potential second term in 2029 – as one of the main reasons why he should not run again next year.

Biden’s verbal blunder during the forum came just a few days after the 80-year-old president walked into a flag.

“Biden would carry two big liabilities into a 2024 campaign,” Ignatius wrote. “He would be 82 when he began a second term.”

“According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, 77% of the public, including 69% of Democrats, think he’s too old to be effective for four more years,” Ignatius continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer.”

Meanwhile, President Biden chose to joke about his age amid the growing calls for him to drop out of next year’s presidential race.

There are growing calls for Biden to drop out of next year’s presidential race due to his age.

“I tell you what, someone said: ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,’” Biden said during a Labor Day event earlier this month.

“Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom,” he continued. “I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

